HACCU Appeals Chamber upholds Pashinsky's preventive measure unchanged

The Appeals Chamber of the HACCU dismissed the appeal of the defense of Serhiy Pashynsky and left the preventive measure unchanged. Pashinsky is considered to be one of the organizers of a criminal organization that seized oil products worth a total of UAH 967 million, UNN reports.

The defense counsel's appeal is dismissed, the decision of the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court of February 26, 2024 is upheld - the presiding judge announced the decision.

The SAPO reported that, thus, the panel of judges upheld the preventive measure imposed on Serhiy Pashynskyi - detention with an alternative of UAH 272.520 million bail.

"Given that the person has been granted bail, the relevant procedural obligations are now imposed on him. This decision came into force upon its announcement and is not subject to appeal in cassation," the SAPO added.

On February 26, the High Anti-Corruption Court remanded former MP Serhiy Pashynsky, who is suspected of misappropriation of oil products, in custody until April 25 with an alternative bail of UAH 272.52 million.

On February 27, Pashinsky saidthat he had been released on bail and was free.