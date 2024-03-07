$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

HACCU Appeals Chamber upholds Pashinsky's preventive measure unchanged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25639 views

Former MP Serhiy Pashynsky's appeal against his arrest on charges of misappropriation of oil products worth UAH 967 million was denied.

HACCU Appeals Chamber upholds Pashinsky's preventive measure unchanged

The Appeals Chamber of the HACCU dismissed the appeal of the defense of Serhiy Pashynsky and left the preventive measure unchanged. Pashinsky is considered to be one of the organizers of a criminal organization that seized oil products worth a total of UAH 967 million, UNN reports.

The defense counsel's appeal is dismissed, the decision of the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court of February 26, 2024 is upheld 

- the presiding judge announced the decision.

The SAPO reported that, thus, the panel of judges upheld the preventive measure imposed on Serhiy Pashynskyi - detention with an alternative of UAH 272.520 million bail.

"Given that the person has been granted bail, the relevant procedural obligations are now imposed on him. This decision came into force upon its announcement and is not subject to appeal in cassation," the SAPO added.

Recall

On February 26, the High Anti-Corruption Court remanded former MP Serhiy Pashynsky, who is suspected of misappropriation of oil products, in custody until April 25 with an alternative bail of UAH 272.52 million.

On February 27, Pashinsky saidthat he had been released on bail and was free.

