HACCU allows confiscation of assets of former executives of Motor Sich JSC
Kyiv • UNN
The appeal upheld the seizure of assets worth more than $615 million from former Motor Sich executives Vyacheslav Boguslaev and Petro Kononenko, including real estate, cash, corporate rights, trademarks and patents, based on materials provided by the Ukrainian anti-corruption agency.
The assets of Vyacheslav Boguslaev, the former president of Motor Sich JSC, were recovered in favor of the state: 14 real estate properties in Zaporizhzhia region, cash (USD 12.6 mln. USD 12.6 million, EUR 236 thousand, RUB 3.2 million, UAH 105.5 million (about UAH 615 million)) and 336 firearms. He was also deprived of corporate and property rights to trademarks and the right to patents for industrial designs.
In addition, the corporate rights of Petro Kononenko, a former member of the board of directors of Motor Sich JSC, were recovered for the state's benefit, namely:
- 23% of Zhekon LLC;
- 17% Perspectiva High Technologies LLC;
- 19% of PJSC Promzapal.
At the same time, the HACCU Appeals Chamber refused to recover the assets of third parties related to Boguslaev and Kononenko.
