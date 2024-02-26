HACC sets bail in amount of almost UAH 4 million for Kharkiv Regional Administrative Court chief of staff

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 34038 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 127988 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 79036 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 294796 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 247624 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 195856 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 233654 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 252135 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158231 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372261 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 94553 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 118151 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 85194 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 78158 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 57807 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 59219 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 127988 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 294797 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 219669 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 247625 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 22837 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 30693 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 30450 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 79120 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 86137 views
HACC sets bail in amount of almost UAH 4 million for Kharkiv Regional Administrative Court chief of staff

Kyiv • UNN

 21441 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court set a bail of UAH 3,633,600 for the chief of staff of the Kharkiv Regional Military District Administration suspected of embezzling over UAH 15 million while purchasing food for humanitarian aid.

HACC sets bail in amount of almost UAH 4 million for Kharkiv Regional Administrative Court chief of staff

The High Anti-Corruption Court has set bail in the amount of UAH 3,633,600 for the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military District Administration, who is suspected of embezzling the budget when purchasing food for humanitarian needs. This is reported by the SAPO press service, UNN reports.

Details

The agency said that the HACC investigating judge upheld the position of the SAPO prosecutor and imposed a preventive measure on the chief of staff of the Kharkiv Regional Military District Administration, who, together with three other people, was caught misappropriating funds worth more than UAH 15 million during the purchase of food for humanitarian needs by the Kharkiv Regional Military District Administration.

The court partially granted the motion of the NABU detectives, approved by the SAPO prosecutor, and imposed a bail of UAH 3,633,600 on the suspect. The person was also imposed with the following procedural obligations

- SAP summarized. 

Chief of Staff of Kharkiv Regional State Administration is served suspicion notice of embezzlement of UAH 15 million during procurement of humanitarian aid13.02.24, 18:27 • 22968 views

Addendum

It is noted that four suspects are involved in the case. Among those involved in the embezzlement of funds during the purchase of food for humanitarian needs by the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, in particular:

- Chief of Staff of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration;

- Director of a private company and her deputy;

- Director of the regional office of a private company. 

According to the SAPO statement, the actions of all persons are qualified under the law:

  • ч. 5 of Art. 191 (Misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property through abuse of office);
  • ч. 4 Art. 358 (Use of a knowingly forged document);
  • ч. 1 Art. 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (forgery of official documents).

Recall

The Prosecutor's Office sent an indictment to the court against the former acting head of one of the municipal enterprises of Holosiivskyi district, who caused losses of over UAH 766 thousand during the reconstruction of a gymnasium in Holosiivskyi district.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies
