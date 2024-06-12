GUR cyber specialists carry out cyberattack on Russian government resources and airports - source

ukenru
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32254 views

Ukraine's military intelligence carried out cyberattacks on Russian government websites, including the servers of the State Duma and the Federation Council, as well as on Russian airports, which led to flight delays.

Cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine have carried out a cyberattack on Russian government resources, in particular on the websites of the State Duma of the Stavropol Territory of the Russian Federation and the servers of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly, as well as on the resources of Russian airports, which has delayed a number of flights. This was reported by UNN with reference to sources.

Details

According to the source, GUR specialists are conducting a cyberattack on Russian government resources and Russian airports, which has delayed a number of flights.

The resources of Domodedovo airport, Saratov's Gagarin airport and the airport in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk are attacked. As a result of the attack, flights are delayed, in particular, passengers cannot fly to Sochi, Bodrum, and Moscow. Instead, planes are being redirected to alternate airfields in Samara or Ulyanovsk

- the source said.

The GUR established control over the state server of the official website of the State Duma of the Stavropol Territory of the Russian Federation and posted a banner depicting a red square with Ukrainian flags and the inscription “Hold on, we will free you!”. Later, the server was taken offline.

The specialists also attacked the servers of the Council of the Federation of the Federal Assembly and the server of the Russian government.

The day of the so-called Russia continues, Putin's subjects will have many more such holiday gifts today

 ,” the interlocutor emphasizes.

Recall

Switzerland has recorded an increase in cyberattacks and disinformation ahead of this weekend's Peace Summit, which aims to create a path to peace in Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War

