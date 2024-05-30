Gur confirmed the destruction of two Russian boats in Crimea: details of the special operation

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 72453 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139425 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144507 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 238647 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171676 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163578 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147874 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219436 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112945 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205988 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 69521 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110078 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 52438 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105831 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 50787 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 238634 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219428 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205979 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232063 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219245 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 7724 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 15559 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105831 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110078 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158396 views
Gur confirmed the destruction of two Russian boats in Crimea: details of the special operation

Gur confirmed the destruction of two Russian boats in Crimea: details of the special operation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22554 views

On May 30, Gur fighters used Magura V5 attack naval drones to destroy two Russian boats, probably KS-701 tuna high-speed amphibious assault boats.

On May 30, Gur fighters with the help of Ukrainian attack Sea Dragons Magura V5 attacked a ship and boat warehouse  of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied Crimea.  as a result of the strike, two enemy boats were destroyed, previously, high-speed amphibious transport  Ks-701 "tunets". This was reported in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine, reports UNN

On May 30, 2024, the special unit of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine "Group 13" with the help of Ukrainian attack naval drones Magura V5 once again effectively attacked the ship-boat warehouse  of the aggressor state of Russia in the temporarily occupied Crimea

- says the Gur message.

It is noted that  the successful special operation was made possible by the support of the global platform United 24. 

 in order to neutralize attack naval drones on the approach to Uzkaya Bay, the invaders in Crimea raised combat aircraft 32 times, in particular, Su ― 27/30/35, MiG-29, be-12, An-26 aircraft and Ka-27/29 and Mi-8 helicopters. 

The invaders also randomly used small arms and 30-mm guns. 

"However, nothing prevented the Special Forces of the Gur of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine from successfully completing the combat mission: as a result of the strike, two Russian boats were destroyed ― according to preliminary data, high-speed amphibious KS-701 tunets, "the Gur said. 

Earlier, UNN reported , citing its sources,  that two Russian boats were hit as a result of the Gur operation. Probably two boats of the KS-701 "tunets"type.

 additions 

Only since the beginning of 2024, the special unit "Group 13" with the help of Magura V5 attack marine drones has already destroyed the Russian ones: the Missile Ship "ivanovets", the large landing ship "Caesar Kunikov", the Corvette "Sergey Kotov", the high-speed patrol boat "Mangust".

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
polandPoland

