Gur confirmed the destruction of two Russian boats in Crimea: details of the special operation

On May 30, Gur fighters with the help of Ukrainian attack Sea Dragons Magura V5 attacked a ship and boat warehouse of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied Crimea. as a result of the strike, two enemy boats were destroyed, previously, high-speed amphibious transport Ks-701 "tunets". This was reported in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine, reports UNN.

On May 30, 2024, the special unit of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine "Group 13" with the help of Ukrainian attack naval drones Magura V5 once again effectively attacked the ship-boat warehouse of the aggressor state of Russia in the temporarily occupied Crimea - says the Gur message.

It is noted that the successful special operation was made possible by the support of the global platform United 24.

in order to neutralize attack naval drones on the approach to Uzkaya Bay, the invaders in Crimea raised combat aircraft 32 times, in particular, Su ― 27/30/35, MiG-29, be-12, An-26 aircraft and Ka-27/29 and Mi-8 helicopters.

The invaders also randomly used small arms and 30-mm guns.

"However, nothing prevented the Special Forces of the Gur of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine from successfully completing the combat mission: as a result of the strike, two Russian boats were destroyed ― according to preliminary data, high-speed amphibious KS-701 tunets, "the Gur said.

Earlier, UNN reported , citing its sources, that two Russian boats were hit as a result of the Gur operation. Probably two boats of the KS-701 "tunets"type.

Only since the beginning of 2024, the special unit "Group 13" with the help of Magura V5 attack marine drones has already destroyed the Russian ones: the Missile Ship "ivanovets", the large landing ship "Caesar Kunikov", the Corvette "Sergey Kotov", the high-speed patrol boat "Mangust".