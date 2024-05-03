GUR conducts large-scale cyberattack on Internet providers and mobile operators in Tatarstan - source

Specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense are conducting a large-scale cyberattack on Internet providers and mobile operators in Tatarstan. As a result of the attack, the work of the Internet network in the republic and Kazan, as well as the mobile operator MTS, the largest telecommunications operator PJSC TATTELECOM and the regional telecommunications operator Ufanet, was blocked. This was reported to UNN by a source in the Ukrainian special services.

Details

According to a source of UNN, the GUR's specialists are conducting a large-scale cyberattack on Internet providers and mobile operators in Tatarstan.

"Tatarstan's Internet providers say they are under the most powerful DDoS attack in their history. The main target of the cyber operation was the communication networks in the main economic zone of Alabuga, where more than 30 industries are located, including important defense companies," the source said.

As a result of the DDoS attack, the Internet networks in Tatarstan and Kazan were blocked, as well as the mobile operator MTS, the largest telecommunications operator TATTelecom and the regional telecommunications operator Ufanet.

The source adds that users of the networks complain about the lack of access to the Internet, web resources, and mobile applications. Some users report being unable to use mobile applications that control the operation of intercoms in their entrances. Customers of the attacked providers also report malfunctions in Internet messengers.

TATTELECOM's press service acknowledges the fact of the most powerful cyberattack on its network infrastructure in its history, which has been going on since the morning of May 2.

Recall

A week ago, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense carried out a cyberattack on the resources of the Russian ruling party United Russia, some of the resources are down.