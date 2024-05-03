GUR conducts large-scale cyberattack on Internet providers and mobile operators in Tatarstan - source

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92190 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109472 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152222 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156071 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252104 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174544 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165742 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148387 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226809 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39559 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73846 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 41940 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 34831 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67385 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252102 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226808 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212774 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238488 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225210 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 92190 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67385 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73846 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113281 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114163 views
GUR conducts large-scale cyberattack on Internet providers and mobile operators in Tatarstan - source

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18429 views

Ukrainian military intelligence is conducting a large-scale cyberattack on Internet service providers and mobile operators in Tatarstan, which has already blocked the Internet in the republic and Kazan.

Specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense are conducting a large-scale cyberattack on Internet providers and mobile operators in Tatarstan. As a result of the attack, the work of the Internet network in the republic and Kazan, as well as the mobile operator MTS, the largest telecommunications operator PJSC TATTELECOM and the regional telecommunications operator Ufanet, was blocked. This was reported to UNN by a source in the Ukrainian special services.

Details

According to a source of UNN, the GUR's specialists are conducting a large-scale cyberattack on Internet providers and mobile operators in Tatarstan.

"Tatarstan's Internet providers say they are under the most powerful DDoS attack in their history. The main target of the cyber operation was the communication networks in the main economic zone of Alabuga, where more than 30 industries are located, including important defense companies," the source said.

As a result of the DDoS attack, the Internet networks in Tatarstan and Kazan were blocked, as well as the mobile operator MTS, the largest telecommunications operator TATTelecom and the regional telecommunications operator Ufanet.

The source adds that users of the networks complain about the lack of access to the Internet, web resources, and mobile applications. Some users report being unable to use mobile applications that control the operation of intercoms in their entrances. Customers of the attacked providers also report malfunctions in Internet messengers.

TATTELECOM's press service acknowledges the fact of the most powerful cyberattack on its network infrastructure in its history, which has been going on since the morning of May 2.

Recall

A week ago, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense carried out a cyberattack on the resources of the Russian ruling party United Russia, some of the resources are down.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarTechnologies
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

