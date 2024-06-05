Gur conducts a large-scale DDoS attack on state institutions and large companies of the Russian Federation - sources

In Russia, there was a large-scale failure in the operation of electronic services as a result of a large-scale DDoS attack by cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine. This was reported to the journalist UNN by its own sources.

Thus, the work of a number of Russian state institutions and private companies is actually paralyzed. In particular, a failure in Roskomnadzor. Also, as of 11 a.m. on June 5, access to the electronic services of the public services website, as well as a number of ministries of the Russian Federation: the Ministry of Defense, Finance, Justice, industry and energy, internal affairs, information technology and communications, and emergency situations disappeared.

The website and services of the federal tax service of Russia are blocked.

Failures in the operation of the servers of the cloud storage of the Russian Federation "gosoblako"were also recorded.

A message from the Federal Customs Service was published, which states that "due to a massive DDoS attack on telecom operators, information exchange with participants in foreign economic activity is difficult.

According to the source, the unified state register of civil registry offices has not been working in a number of regions of the Russian Federation for several days.

"Russians are massively complaining about canceled weddings," the source adds.

In addition, the services of some banking institutions, in particular, Sberbank, Alfabanka, are unavailable.

According to UNN sources, there are also serious interruptions in the operation of the Vkrntakt Network - a number of servers are unavailable.

In March, UNN sources reported that hackers from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine attacked several important servers in Russia.