Grain destruction: Ukrainian ambassador calls on Polish authorities to do "everything possible and impossible" to punish those responsible

The Ukrainian Embassy in Poland has appealed to local authorities and the police to do "everything possible and impossible" to punish those responsible for damaging Ukrainian grain that occurred in the country the day before, Ukrainian Ambassador Vasyl Zvarych said in the social network X, reports UNN.

The perpetrators of such barbarism harm not only Ukraine but also Poland. We appeal to the Polish authorities and the police to do everything possible and impossible to find and fairly punish those responsible for such shameful actions - wrote Zvarych.

On the night of February 24-25, unknown persons dumped Ukrainian corn from 8 gondola cars - about 180 tons. The incident occurred 150 kilometers from the port of Gdansk, from where the cargo was supposed to leave Poland. In other words, the Ukrainian agricultural products were in transit through the country.

According to the Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, Aleksander Kubrakov, this is the fourth case of vandalism at Polish railway stations.

