Government submits a draft law on the State Agrarian Register to the Parliament - Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved and is submitting to the Verkhovna Rada a bill on the State Agrarian Register to expand its functionality. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN.

Today we are also adopting and submitting to the Parliament a draft law on the State Agrarian Register. This registry has already been created, but it is important to regulate its work with a separate law and expand its functionality - wrote Shmyhal.

According to him, 115 thousand users are already registered in the registry. Shmyhal noted that the agrarian registry is a simple and understandable tool through which the state helps Ukrainian farmers.

The prime minister also reminded that Ukraine has already started the third sowing season during the full-scale war. Due to warm weather, sowing is underway in 4 regions in the South.

"The Government supports and will defend the interests of Ukrainian farmers in all aspects," the Prime Minister emphasized.

