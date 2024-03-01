$41.340.03
Government submits a draft law on the State Agrarian Register to the Parliament - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23055 views

The Ukrainian government submits to parliament a bill to expand the functionality of the State Agrarian Register by regulating it in a separate law.

Government submits a draft law on the State Agrarian Register to the Parliament - Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved and is submitting to the Verkhovna Rada a bill on the State Agrarian Register to expand its functionality. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN

Today we are also adopting and submitting to the Parliament a draft law on the State Agrarian Register.  This registry has already been created, but it is important to regulate its work with a separate law and expand its functionality

- wrote Shmyhal.

According to him, 115 thousand users are already registered in the registry. Shmyhal noted that the agrarian registry is a simple and understandable tool through which the state helps Ukrainian farmers.

The prime minister also reminded that  Ukraine has already started the third sowing season during the full-scale war.  Due to warm weather, sowing is underway in 4 regions in the South. 

"The Government supports and will defend the interests of Ukrainian farmers in all aspects," the Prime Minister emphasized. 

The sowing season has started in Ukraine29.02.24, 17:35 • 59942 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
