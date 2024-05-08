Government exempts those called up for military service from rent for state property

The government has regulated the issue of payment for the lease of state and municipal property during martial law, in particular, exempted individuals and individual entrepreneurs called up for military service from rent. This was reported by UNN with reference to the government portal.

Details

The Government has amended CMU Resolution No. 634 dated May 27, 2022 "On Peculiarities of Lease of State and Communal Property during Martial Law".

In particular, changes were made to:

Individuals and sole proprietors called up for military service are exempted from rent;

The lease payments for tenants of state and municipal property located in the territories of active hostilities or in the temporarily occupied territories are terminated;



Allows municipal enterprises, which are fully or partially financed from the local budget, to lease state property without an auction for the purpose of arranging dormitories for IDPs at a price of 1 hryvnia per 1 square meter of space.



The relevant amendments were developed by the State Property Fund of Ukraine in cooperation with the Ministry of Reintegration and other agencies.

The Government has extended the postponement of conscription granted by the decision of the Ministry of Economy for one month