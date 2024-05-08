Government exempts those called up for military service from rent for state property

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Government exempts those called up for military service from rent for state property

Government exempts those called up for military service from rent for state property

Kyiv  •  UNN

The government has exempted individuals and private entrepreneurs called up for military service from paying rent for state and municipal property during martial law, and has stopped charging rent to tenants of state and municipal property in the territories of active hostilities and temporarily occupied territories.

The government has regulated the issue of payment for the lease of state and municipal property during martial law, in particular, exempted individuals and individual entrepreneurs called up for military service from rent. This was reported by UNN with reference to the government portal

Details 

The Government has amended CMU Resolution No. 634 dated May 27, 2022 "On Peculiarities of Lease of State and Communal Property during Martial Law".

In particular, changes were made to: 

  • Individuals and sole proprietors called up for military service are exempted  from rent;
  • The lease payments for tenants of state and municipal property located in the territories of active hostilities or in the temporarily occupied territories are terminated;
  • Allows municipal enterprises, which are fully or partially financed from the local budget, to lease state property without an auction for the purpose of arranging dormitories for IDPs at a price of 1 hryvnia per 1 square meter of space.

The relevant amendments were developed by the State Property Fund of Ukraine in cooperation with the Ministry of Reintegration and other agencies.

The Government has extended the postponement of conscription granted by the decision of the Ministry of Economy for one month07.05.24, 13:56 • 19963 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar

