Government approves increase in excise taxes on some alcoholic beverages and fuel - Melnychuk

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 71681 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105289 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148264 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152482 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249031 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173805 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165105 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148275 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225177 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113039 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

March 1, 12:32 PM • 102320 views
March 1, 01:18 PM • 42495 views
March 1, 02:42 PM • 37292 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 55657 views
05:32 PM • 49607 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249031 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225177 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 211360 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 237137 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 223994 views
06:49 PM • 71681 views
05:32 PM • 49607 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 55657 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 112642 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 113566 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23287 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft law to bring Ukrainian excise legislation in line with EU norms, including the definition of "intermediate products", raising excise tax rates on such products and fuel to the EU minimum level by 2028, and clarifying the term "weighted average retail price of cigarettes".

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft law on amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine to approximate Ukrainian legislation to EU legislation in terms of excise tax, proposing to increase excise taxes on certain alcoholic beverages and fuel, government representative in parliament Taras Melnychuk said on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

The draft law provides for an increase in the excise tax rate from UAH 8.42 to UAH 12.23 per 1 liter (by UAH 3.81) for "intermediate products" (to the level of the current rate for sparkling wines and carbonated wines, fermented beverages, flavored sparkling wines (beverages).

It also proposes to define the term "intermediate products" as wines and other fermented beverages (including mixtures of fermented beverages and mixtures based on fermented beverages) whose actual strength is higher than 1.2% by volume of ethyl alcohol, but not higher than 22% by volume of ethyl alcohol.

In addition, the law provides for the establishment of new excise tax rates on fuel, taking into account their minimum level, in accordance with EU legislation, which will come into force on January 1, 2028.

Thus, it is proposed to set the following excise tax rates:

  • for gasoline 359 euros per 1000 liters, 
  • gas oil (diesel fuel) - 330 euros per 1000 liters, 
  • for liquefied gas - 277 euros per 1000 liters.

At the same time, a schedule of annual increases in such rates from 01.07.2024 to 31.12.2027 (inclusive) is provided, taking into account the overall difference between the rates provided for as of 01.01.2028 and the excise tax rates provided for by the current legislation.

It also clarifies the term "weighted average retail price of cigarettes". 

Add

In March, the Ministry of Finance already reported that the government had approved a draft law on raising excise taxes, but at that time, other figures for autogas were given.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy
european-unionEuropean Union

