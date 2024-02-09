Government approves bill on involvement of seized sanatoriums in rehabilitation of military

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a draft law that would allow the ARMA to transfer seized property of sanatoriums and resorts for further use in the rehabilitation of military personnel. This was reported by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, UNN reports.

The Draft Law "On Amendments to Article 21 of the Law of Ukraine "On the National Agency of Ukraine for Finding, Tracing and Management of Assets Derived from Corruption and Other Crimes" was approved to improve the efficiency of asset management" - Melnychuk wrote.

According to him, the draft law, in particular, provides that the management of assets, including sanatorium-resort property, which has been seized in criminal or legal proceedings or in the case of recognition of assets as unfounded and their collection into state income, to ensure the needs of the state and rehabilitation of military personnel, in particular those released from military service as a result of an illness related to the performance of military service duties, war veterans, may be carried out by transferring it to the central body of executive power, an enterprise, institution, organization belonging to the sphere of management of the ministry, another central body of executive power, a unitary state enterprise of the regional military administration or a business association, 50 percent or more of shares (parts) of which are in the authorized capital of business associations, in which the state's share is 100 percent, based on the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

