Google blocks registration of new accounts from Russian numbers - rosmedia

Russian users have faced a new problem - from now on it is impossible to confirm a new Google account using a Russian mobile number. This is reported by the Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

The system allows you to take all the steps to create a new account: choose a name, gender, and date of birth, come up with a mail name and password.

However, it is not possible to confirm the mail with the mobile number of the Russian Federation, since "this number cannot be used for confirmation".

According to some Russian media outlets, the first such cases were recorded last month. At the same time, it is noted that the accounts that were registered to Russian numbers earlier are still working.

Addendum

The probable cause of the problems in Russia is the US sanctions. One of the packages provides for a number of restrictions under which American companies cannot provide IT services to Russia.

To recap

Since the beginning of August, users in Russia and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine have noticed a slowdown in the YouTube video service. Before that, Russian authorities and MPs talked about blocking YouTube. Since September, the Russian authorities have been planning to permanently block YouTube.