Google blocks registration of new accounts from Russian numbers - rosmedia

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117221 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119625 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194951 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151721 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151840 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142524 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196584 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112380 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185498 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105054 views

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 86331 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 82525 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 58466 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 65626 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 42128 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 194951 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196584 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185498 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212351 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200551 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149024 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148331 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152471 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143433 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159865 views
Google blocks registration of new accounts from Russian numbers - rosmedia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14959 views

Russian users cannot create a new Google account using a Russian mobile number. This may be due to US sanctions that restrict the provision of IT services to Russia.

Russian users have faced a new problem - from now on it is impossible to confirm a new Google account using a Russian mobile number. This is reported by the Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

The system allows you to take all the steps to create a new account: choose a name, gender, and date of birth, come up with a mail name and password.

However, it is not possible to confirm the mail with the mobile number of the Russian Federation, since "this number cannot be used for confirmation".

Image

According to some Russian media outlets, the first such cases were recorded last month. At the same time, it is noted that the accounts that were registered to Russian numbers earlier are still working.

Addendum

The probable cause of the problems in Russia is the US sanctions. One of the packages provides for a number of restrictions under which American companies cannot provide IT services to Russia. 

To recap

Since the beginning of August, users in Russia and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine have noticed a slowdown in the YouTube video service. Before that, Russian authorities and MPs talked about blocking YouTube. Since September, the Russian authorities have been planning to permanently block YouTube.  

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the WorldTechnologies

Contact us about advertising