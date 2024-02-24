Germany to provide new equipment for visually impaired people damaged Kherson library

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 33687 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 126550 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 78291 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 293122 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 246477 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 195435 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 233389 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252094 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158167 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372252 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2.1m/s
47%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 94553 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 118151 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 85194 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 78158 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 57807 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 57993 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 126550 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 293122 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 219111 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 246477 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 22629 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 30505 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 30276 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 78290 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 85319 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Germany to provide new equipment for visually impaired people damaged Kherson library

Kyiv • UNN

 • 35627 views

Germany will provide new equipment for the visually impaired to the Kherson Regional Library in Ukraine, which was damaged by russian attacks.

Germany to provide new equipment for visually impaired people damaged Kherson library

The Kherson library, damaged by russian military operations, will receive new equipment for the visually impaired from Germany. This is reported by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Germany will provide new equipment to the Oles Honchar Kherson Regional Universal Scientific Library, which lost it as a result of russian missile attacks.

The German National Library, together with the Network for the Protection of Cultural Property of Ukraine and Ukraine Art Aid Center, established direct contacts with the Kherson Library to provide the necessary equipment for visually impaired people. The equipment ordered includes a printer for printing in Braille, a printer for printing tactile graphics on capsule paper, a Braille display, an electronic magnifier, a magnifying glass, and special paper.

The equipment is expected to be delivered to Ukraine in the spring of 2024.

The Network for the Protection of Cultural Property of Ukraine was established by the Federal Government of Germany in March 2022 to coordinate assistance and protection of Ukrainian cultural property, architectural monuments and museums. In this regard, the Federal Foreign Office has also provided significant funds this year to the private initiative Ukraine Art Aid Center, through which it is possible to provide extensive assistance for the protection of cultural property in Ukraine. I hope that helping visually impaired people in Ukraine is a good example of this work and look forward to continuing our cooperation

- said Claudia Roth, Commissioner for Culture and Media of the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany.

Recall

In December 2023, a meeting was held between Ukraine and Germany to discuss the prospects for cooperation in preserving cultural heritage, implementing initiatives for the visually impaired, and developing cooperation between cultural institutions.

Scholz: Germany will provide Ukraine with military aid worth more than 7 billion euros17.01.24, 03:55 • 40659 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyCultureNews of the World
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02