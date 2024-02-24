Germany to provide new equipment for visually impaired people damaged Kherson library

The Kherson library, damaged by russian military operations, will receive new equipment for the visually impaired from Germany. This is reported by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Germany will provide new equipment to the Oles Honchar Kherson Regional Universal Scientific Library, which lost it as a result of russian missile attacks.

The German National Library, together with the Network for the Protection of Cultural Property of Ukraine and Ukraine Art Aid Center, established direct contacts with the Kherson Library to provide the necessary equipment for visually impaired people. The equipment ordered includes a printer for printing in Braille, a printer for printing tactile graphics on capsule paper, a Braille display, an electronic magnifier, a magnifying glass, and special paper.

The equipment is expected to be delivered to Ukraine in the spring of 2024.

The Network for the Protection of Cultural Property of Ukraine was established by the Federal Government of Germany in March 2022 to coordinate assistance and protection of Ukrainian cultural property, architectural monuments and museums. In this regard, the Federal Foreign Office has also provided significant funds this year to the private initiative Ukraine Art Aid Center, through which it is possible to provide extensive assistance for the protection of cultural property in Ukraine. I hope that helping visually impaired people in Ukraine is a good example of this work and look forward to continuing our cooperation - said Claudia Roth, Commissioner for Culture and Media of the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany.

Recall

In December 2023, a meeting was held between Ukraine and Germany to discuss the prospects for cooperation in preserving cultural heritage, implementing initiatives for the visually impaired, and developing cooperation between cultural institutions.

Scholz: Germany will provide Ukraine with military aid worth more than 7 billion euros