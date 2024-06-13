Germany and partners increase assistance to Ukraine for demining by $35 million by 2027

On June 12, partner countries increased assistance for humanitarian demining in Ukraine by more than $35 million: projects will be implemented until 2027. This is reported by the Ministry of Economy, UNN reports.

Details [1

It is stated that Germany, together with partners in Ukraine, will finance 7 projects. For 2024, the German government has allocated an additional 20 million euros.

"In particular, €1 million will be spent on a pilot project with the Danish Refugee Council and the international organization Humanity& Inclusion to provide comprehensive assistance to mine victims, from physical rehabilitation to psychosocial support. Over the next two years, Germany will allocate 10% of its humanitarian demining assistance to victims. Germany will allocate another 4 million euros to continue existing projects in 2025 the statement said.

Sweden increased its assistance by $9 million to increase the capacity of Ukrainian government institutions to train their own demining units. At the same time, Belgium has allocated 2 million euros for joint projects with UNDP and FAO in the field of humanitarian demining.

Mine clearance is the zero stage of Ukraine's recovery and, at the same time, a contribution to the security of Ukrainians and the global food security of the world emphasized Yulia Sviridenko, Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

In Ukraine, a program to compensate farmers for the costs of land clearance has been launched