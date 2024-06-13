ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Germany and partners increase assistance to Ukraine for demining by $35 million by 2027

Germany and partners increase assistance to Ukraine for demining by $35 million by 2027

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38429 views

Germany, Sweden, and Belgium have increased aid for humanitarian demining in Ukraine by more than $35 million, with projects to be implemented by 2027.

On June 12, partner countries increased assistance for humanitarian demining in Ukraine by more than $35 million: projects will be implemented until 2027. This is reported by the Ministry of Economy, UNN reports.

Details

It is stated that Germany, together with partners in Ukraine, will finance 7 projects. For 2024, the German government has allocated an additional 20 million euros.

"In particular, €1 million will be spent on a pilot project with the Danish Refugee Council and the international organization Humanity& Inclusion to provide comprehensive assistance to mine victims, from physical rehabilitation to psychosocial support. Over the next two years, Germany will allocate 10% of its humanitarian demining assistance to victims. Germany will allocate another 4 million euros to continue existing projects  in 2025

the statement said.

Sweden increased its assistance by $9 million to increase the capacity of Ukrainian government institutions to train their own demining units. At the same time, Belgium has allocated 2 million euros for joint projects with UNDP and FAO in the field of humanitarian demining.

Mine clearance is the zero stage of Ukraine's recovery and, at the same time, a contribution to the security of Ukrainians and the global food security of the world

 emphasized Yulia Sviridenko, Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarEconomy

Contact us about advertising