Germany allocates millions for humanitarian aid to Ukraine, in particular for the regions occupied by russia

Germany is allocating 60 million euros for humanitarian aid for Ukraine, in particular for the regions under russian occupation. This was stated by German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock , t-onlinereports and UNN.

Details

The Federal Government continues to provide humanitarian aid to people in the russian-occupied part of eastern Ukraine. In total, Germany is providing 60 million euros, especially for eastern Ukraine - Burbock said before a discussion with EU officials in Brussels.

According to her, people in the russian-occupied territories lack everything, so Germany, with the support of volunteers, is trying to deliver aid to these regions.

For more than two and a half years, people have been suffering under the russian-terrorist occupation. Together with international actors, the federal government is trying to deliver humanitarian aid there - German Foreign Minister said.

Recall

A growing number of EU citizens are expressing solidarity with Ukraine, and the war in Ukraine is one of the top fifteen most important issues facing the EU.

Thus, nine out of ten Europeans support the provision of humanitarian aid and the acceptance of refugees from Ukraine against the backdrop of the Russian invasion.