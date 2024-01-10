ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
German Opposition Leader Calls for Delivery of Taurus Cruise Missiles to Kyiv as Soon as Possible

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32587 views

German opposition leader Friedrich Merz calls on Chancellor Scholz to supply Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles as soon as possible to strengthen Kyiv's defense.

 The head of the opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Friedrich Merz has once again called on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz not to delay the decision on the supply of Taurus cruise missiles to Kyiv. This was reported by DW, according to UNN

Details 

"This would be a huge help to Ukraine," Merz said in an interview with the Rheinische Post on Tuesday, January 9. 

According to the leader of the German opposition, the head of the government should show more determination in the issue of transferring cruise missiles to Ukraine. 

He also welcomed Chancellor Olaf Scholz's call to the allies to increase support for Ukraine, calling it a "good message."  "At the same time, it must be attributed to Germany itself," Friedrich Merz added.

 The politician noted that if Scholz stops hesitating to supply Ukraine with cruise missiles, his statements will be more credible. 

The day before, Scholz called on other European Union countries to increase military support for Ukraine. 

 "The arms deliveries to Ukraine currently planned by most EU member states are in any case too small," the chancellor said. 

According to him, Germany will continue to provide military assistance "as long as necessary," but its contribution alone will not be enough to ensure Ukraine's security in the long term.

Add 

Discussions about the need to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine have been going on for many months.

On January 3, German government spokesperson Steffen Gebestreit saidthat the German government condemned Russia's recent air strikes in Ukraine, but there is no "new status" for the Taurus. 

Following this statement, a rally was held in Berlin demanding that Ukraine be provided with Taurus missiles.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics

