German diplomat says his visit to the russian foreign ninistry is not related to the wiretapping scandal

German Ambassador to russia Alexander Graf Lambsdorff said that his visit to the russian foreign ministry was not related to the scandal of wiretapping of German officers. This was reported by DW, UNN .

Details

According to the ambassador, he held talks on bilateral issues at the Foreign Ministry and emphasized that it was not a call.

There was an invitation to discuss various bilateral issues - the German diplomat explained his visit.

He would not comment on the specific content of his conversation at the russian ministry, but emphasized that the meeting was scheduled before the intercepted conversation was made public.

German Defense Minister Pistorius calls the interception of German officers' communications a hybrid attack by Russia

It is noted that the Federal Foreign Office in Berlin also made it clear that this was not a challenge, but a long-planned meeting.

Addendum

Earlier, the russian media reported that German Ambassador to russia Alexander Graf Lambsdorff was summoned to the russian foreign ministry because of the recently published recordings of a conversation between German Air Force officers.

Recall

The German Ministry of Defense said that the intercepted internal conversation of the Air Force officers was genuine.