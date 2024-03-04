German diplomat says his visit to the russian foreign ninistry is not related to the wiretapping scandal

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 13198 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 38903 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 34435 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 192793 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 176907 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 172044 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 218556 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248648 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154456 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371491 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 156270 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 53818 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 71940 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 33737 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 25718 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 2482 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 38903 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 192793 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 157986 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 176907 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 6544 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 17878 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 18657 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 26977 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 34976 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

German diplomat says his visit to the russian foreign ninistry is not related to the wiretapping scandal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17764 views

The German ambassador's visit to the russian foreign ninistry was planned before the intercepted conversation between the German officers was made public and was not related to the wiretapping scandal.

German diplomat says his visit to the russian foreign ninistry is not related to the wiretapping scandal

German Ambassador to russia Alexander Graf Lambsdorff said that his visit to the russian foreign ministry was not related to the scandal of wiretapping of German officers. This was reported by DW, UNN .

Details

According to the ambassador, he held talks on bilateral issues at the Foreign Ministry and emphasized that it was not a call.

There was an invitation to discuss various bilateral issues

- the German diplomat explained his visit. 

He would not comment on the specific content of his conversation at the russian ministry, but emphasized that the meeting was scheduled before the intercepted conversation was made public.

German Defense Minister Pistorius calls the interception of German officers' communications a hybrid attack by Russia03.03.24, 21:10 • 34368 views

It is noted that the Federal Foreign Office in Berlin also made it clear that this was not a challenge, but a long-planned meeting.

Addendum

Earlier, the russian media reported that German Ambassador to russia Alexander Graf Lambsdorff was summoned to the russian foreign ministry because of the recently published recordings of a conversation between German Air Force officers.

Recall

The German Ministry of Defense said that the intercepted internal conversation of the Air Force officers was genuine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
