George Clooney's foundation has been put on the “undesirable” list in Russia

In the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Justice has added the foundation of American actor George Clooney to the register of "undesirable", UNN reports with reference to the Russian media.

The Ministry of Justice also declared "undesirable" the German non-governmental organization "Deputies of Peaceful Russia".

It should be noted that earlier the Russian Prosecutor General's Office recognized the activities of the George Clooney Foundation as undesirable in Russia.

Add

In addition, it has become known that the Russian Foreign Ministry has banned 92 US citizens from coming to Russia "in response to Biden's Russophobic policy".

"In addition to heads and officials of various law enforcement agencies and special services, heads of key military-industrial complex companies and financial institutions that supply weapons to the Armed Forces and sponsor the regime in Kyiv, the 'stop list' also includes editorial staff and reporters of leading liberal-globalist publications, "involved in the production and dissemination of 'fakes' about Russia and the Russian armed forces, propaganda 'cover' for the 'hybrid war' unleashed by Washington," the Russian ministry said.

They demand to investigate crimes in Ukraine: George and Amal Clooney Foundation sues Russian military