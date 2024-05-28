General Staff: the enemy is particularly active in the Pokrovsk sector, 15 clashes have been registered there since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, 64 firefights have already taken place at the front. The highest activity of Russian troops is observed in the Pokrovske and Kupyanske directions. In the Pokrovske sector , 15 combat engagements were recorded, five of them are still ongoing. In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions 12 times, and Ukrainian soldiers have already repelled eight enemy attempts to advance. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for 14 hours on May 28, UNN writes.

Details

Reportedly, Russian invaders continue to shell the border of Chernihiv and Sumy regions with artillery. In particular, the enemy fired in the direction of Pokrovka, Iskrivshchyna, Baranivka and Velyka Pysarivka.

Since the beginning of the day, 64 combat engagements took place.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy is attacking with guided aerial bombs . The number of engagements since the beginning of the day has increased to four. Fighting is currently ongoing in the area of Lyptsi, where the occupants used seven UAVs, and Starytsia. The aggressor dropped four more MRLS on Neskuchne.

The intensity of the Russian invaders' assault actions in the Kupyansk sector increased . The enemy attacked the positions of our units 12 times near Sinkivka, Novoselivka, Myasozharivka, Druzhelyubivka and Tverdokhlibove. Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight enemy attempts to advance. Fighting is currently ongoing in the areas of Petropavlivka, Stepove, Novoyehorivka and Nevske.

In the Liman sector, eight enemy offensives were registered since the beginning of the day, seven of which were successfully repelled by our troops. No positions were lost. The battle continues near Torske, the General Staff said.

In Kramatorsk sector, the occupants are trying to assault with the support of aviation. They are actively using unguided aerial missiles in the area of Pivnichne. Ukrainian Defense Forces units successfully repelled four enemy attacks. One is still ongoing.

The enemy is particularly active today in the Pokrovske sector . The intensity of fighting there has almost doubled - the General Staff emphasized.

As of now, 15 firefights have been registered. Five of them are still ongoing near Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove and Prohres. Occupants fired at Kostyantynivka with unguided aerial missiles.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy attacked twice in the areas of Staromayorske and Rozdolne. Defense forces control the situation.

There are currently three firefights in the Orikhivsk sector . The invaders unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops near Robotyne and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, on the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the Russian aggressor tried seven times to push the units of the Defense Forces near Olhivka and Nova Tiahynka. He attacked using five armored personnel carriers. The attack was unsuccessful. The battle near Krynky continues.

The situation in other areas has not changed significantly, the General Staff said.

"Our soldiers continue to repel the occupiers, suppress their attempts to break through our defense line and inflict maximum losses," the General Staff emphasized.