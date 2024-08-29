General Staff: Russian troops intensify activity at Kurakhove and Kupyansk directions

Russian troops have intensified their attacks in the Kurakhove (30 attacks) and Kupyansk (24 attacks) directions, and continue intensive attacks in Pokrovske, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports as of 23:00 on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

Thus, since the beginning of the day, 156 combat engagements took place.

Four combat engagements with Russian invaders took place in the Kharkiv sector. Two attacks were repelled in the areas of Lypky and Vovchansk. Two more combat engagements are ongoing. The situation is under control.

“Estimated losses of the enemy troops so far amounted to 56 servicemen killed and wounded, an armored combat vehicle, ten vehicles and a unit of special equipment were destroyed, and 34 UAVs were destroyed. Two tanks, an armored combat vehicle and two artillery systems were damaged,” the report says.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy tried 24 times to force Ukrainian troops out of their positions near Synkivka, Myasozharivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolesnykivka and Lozova. Five enemy attacks are currently underway.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 20 times, trying to advance towards the settlements of Tverdokhlibovo, Cherneshchyna, Druzhelyubivka, Nevske, Torske and in the Serebryansky forest. The battle near Nevske is currently underway.

In the Siversky sector, Ukrainian troops repelled seven enemy assaults in the areas of Verkhnekamianske and Vyymka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing, with the enemy trying to break through toward Zvanivka.

Eight combat engagements took place in the Kramatorsk sector. Occupants were active in the vicinity of Klishchiyivka, Andriivka and Chasovyi Yar, however, the enemy's attempts to attack the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were repelled by Ukrainian defenders.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attempted to penetrate the Ukrainian defense 13 times. Since the beginning of the day, the occupants have been conducting assault operations near Toretsk, Zalizne, Nelipivka and Sukhoi Balka. Fighting is still ongoing near Toretsk and Dachne.

The enemy continues intense attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. The aggressor carried out 40 assault and offensive actions here during the day. Russian occupants are most active in the area of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelenyi Pole, Myroliubivka, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Karlivka, Marynivka and Mykhailivka.

“Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 32 attacks in the sector, and eight more combat engagements are ongoing. The situation is difficult, but our soldiers are doing everything to prevent the enemy from advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory,” the statement said.

According to the information currently available, the aggressor's losses in the Pokrovsk sector amounted to 225 people killed and wounded. Two artillery systems, an MLRS, five vehicles and a unit of special equipment were destroyed. In addition, one vehicle and one enemy cannon were damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector, there are 30 combat engagements as of this time of day. The invaders remain highly active, trying to advance in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka. Ukrainian defense forces repelled 26 enemy attacks, four attacks are still ongoing.

There were 14 combat engagements in the Vremivsk sector. Fighting continues near Vuhledar, Kostiantynivka and Vodiane. The situation is controlled by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

In the Orikhivsk sector, three enemy attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders during the day near Mala Tokmachka and Rabotyne.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Ukrainian troops repelled the occupiers once.

