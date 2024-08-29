General Staff: Russian troops intensify activity at Kurakhove and Kupyansk directions

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

"Putin first" - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 59975 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 71271 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 43754 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 100181 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 80063 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 204231 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 201227 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189597 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 216202 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 204127 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 3920 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 28454 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 151166 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150347 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154363 views
General Staff: Russian troops intensify activity at Kurakhove and Kupyansk directions

General Staff: Russian troops intensify activity at Kurakhove and Kupyansk directions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 69355 views

There were 156 combat engagements over the last day. The enemy was most active in the Kurakhove (30 attacks), Kupianske (24 attacks) and Pokrovske sectors, where intense attacks continue.

Russian troops have intensified their attacks in the Kurakhove (30 attacks) and Kupyansk (24 attacks) directions, and continue intensive attacks in Pokrovske, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports as of 23:00 on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

Thus, since the beginning of the day, 156 combat engagements took place.

Four combat engagements with Russian invaders took place in the Kharkiv sector. Two attacks were repelled in the areas of Lypky and Vovchansk. Two more combat engagements are ongoing. The situation is under control.

“Estimated losses of the enemy troops so far amounted to 56 servicemen killed and wounded, an armored combat vehicle, ten vehicles and a unit of special equipment were destroyed, and 34 UAVs were destroyed. Two tanks, an armored combat vehicle and two artillery systems were damaged,” the report says.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy tried 24 times to force Ukrainian troops out of their positions near Synkivka, Myasozharivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolesnykivka and Lozova. Five enemy attacks are currently underway.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 20 times, trying to advance towards the settlements of Tverdokhlibovo, Cherneshchyna, Druzhelyubivka, Nevske, Torske and in the Serebryansky forest. The battle near Nevske is currently underway.

In the Siversky sector, Ukrainian troops repelled seven enemy assaults in the areas of Verkhnekamianske and Vyymka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing, with the enemy trying to break through toward Zvanivka.

Eight combat engagements took place in the Kramatorsk sector. Occupants were active in the vicinity of Klishchiyivka, Andriivka and Chasovyi Yar, however, the enemy's attempts to attack the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were repelled by Ukrainian defenders.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attempted to penetrate the Ukrainian defense 13 times. Since the beginning of the day, the occupants have been conducting assault operations near Toretsk, Zalizne, Nelipivka and Sukhoi Balka. Fighting is still ongoing near Toretsk and Dachne.

The enemy continues intense attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. The aggressor carried out 40 assault and offensive actions here during the day. Russian occupants are most active in the area of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelenyi Pole, Myroliubivka, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Karlivka, Marynivka and Mykhailivka.

“Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 32 attacks in the sector, and eight more combat engagements are ongoing. The situation is difficult, but our soldiers are doing everything to prevent the enemy from advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory,” the statement said.

According to the information currently available, the aggressor's losses in the Pokrovsk sector amounted to 225 people killed and wounded. Two artillery systems, an MLRS, five vehicles and a unit of special equipment were destroyed. In addition, one vehicle and one enemy cannon were damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector, there are 30 combat engagements as of this time of day. The invaders remain highly active, trying to advance in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka. Ukrainian defense forces repelled 26 enemy attacks, four attacks are still ongoing.

There were 14 combat engagements in the Vremivsk sector. Fighting continues near Vuhledar, Kostiantynivka and Vodiane. The situation is controlled by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

In the Orikhivsk sector, three enemy attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders during the day near Mala Tokmachka and Rabotyne.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Ukrainian troops repelled the occupiers once.

There were 148 combat engagements in the frontline: Ukrainian Armed Forces repel massive attacks of occupants - General Staff26.08.24, 23:47 • 24774 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics

