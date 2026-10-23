General Staff names the number of Russian troops and pieces of equipment lost in Ukraine over the past day

Over the past day, the Russian army lost another 1,830 servicemen, 54 artillery systems, and 2,067 drones. The total personnel losses of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have reached approximately 1,574,620 people. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Ukrainian command, over the course of the day, the Defense Forces also destroyed or damaged 3 armored combat vehicles, 1 multiple-launch rocket system, and 1 enemy air defense system.

In addition, the Russians lost 447 vehicles and fuel trucks, 6 ground robotic systems, and 5 units of special equipment.

Total losses of the Russian army as of October 23

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia, according to the General Staff's estimates, has lost 12,439 tanks, 25,597 armored combat vehicles, 51,501 artillery systems, and 2,230 multiple-launch rocket systems.

Ukrainian troops also destroyed or damaged 1,720 air defense systems, 449 aircraft, 356 helicopters, and 577,209 operational-tactical drones.

The losses of Russian forces also include 5,138 cruise missiles, 35 ships and boats, 2 submarines, 166,088 vehicles and fuel trucks, 4,851 units of special equipment, and 3,003 ground robotic systems.

The General Staff notes that data on the enemy's losses continue to be уточнені.

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