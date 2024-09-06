General Staff: 181 combat engagements in the frontline, the hottest spots in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117171 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119584 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194882 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151684 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151827 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142516 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196553 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112377 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185475 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105051 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 86106 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 82267 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 58171 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 65328 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 41786 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 194882 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196553 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185475 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212328 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200532 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149011 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148321 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152462 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143426 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159857 views
Actual
General Staff: 181 combat engagements in the frontline, the hottest spots in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors

General Staff: 181 combat engagements in the frontline, the hottest spots in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17752 views

Over the last day, 181 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. Russians conducted 86 air strikes and over 4,500 attacks, while Ukrainian forces repelled numerous attacks in various parts of the frontline.

There were 181 combat engagements on the frontline over the last day, almost a third of them took place in the Pokrovsk sector, the situation was also hot in the Kurakhove sector, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a morning report on September 6, UNN reports.

Over the last day, 181 combat engagements were registered. The situation was most intense in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

- reported the General Staff.

According to the updated information, yesterday the Russians launched one missile and 86 air strikes at the positions of Ukrainian units and localities, dropping 121 combat vehicles. In addition, they fired over 4,500 rounds of fire, 125 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces, as indicated, carried out 15 strikes on areas where enemy personnel and weapons were concentrated. In addition, a command center and four air defense facilities were hit.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, seven firefights took place near Starytsia and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, 15 engagements took place. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Sinkivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova and Andriivka.

There were 17 combat engagements in the Lyman sector. The enemy attacked near Druzhelyubivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Cherneshchyna and Novosadove.

In the Siversky sector, 10 battles took place. Our troops stopped all enemy attempts to break through the defense in the areas of Verkhnekamianske, Vyymka and Spirne.

There were 14 firefights in the Kramatorsk sector. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assault operations near Chasovyi Yar, Predtechyno, Ivanivske, Bila Hora, Ivanopillia and Klishchiyivka.

In the Toretsk sector, there were 16 attacks, particularly in the areas of Toretsk, Leonidivka and Nelipivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 51 enemy assault attacks in the areas of Sukha Balka, Panteleimonivka, Zelene Pole, Vozdvyzhenka, Novotroyitske, Hrodivka, Myroliubivka, Novohrodivka, Mykhailivka and Selydove. The highest concentration of attacks was near Novohrodivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces stopped 36 enemy attacks near Lysivka, Ukrayinka, Halytsynivka, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka.

In the Vremivsky sector, Russian invaders conducted 11 offensives near Vodiane, Kostiantynivka and Vuhledar.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attack near Robotyne.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the occupants were also defeated, having attacked the defensive lines of our units three times.

In the Hulyaypilsky sector, the situation has not changed much.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya sectors.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts mortar and artillery shelling of settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation. 

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire combat line.

Plus 1170 occupants and 7 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses06.09.24, 07:10 • 31791 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

Contact us about advertising