General Staff: 181 combat engagements in the frontline, the hottest spots in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors

There were 181 combat engagements on the frontline over the last day, almost a third of them took place in the Pokrovsk sector, the situation was also hot in the Kurakhove sector, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a morning report on September 6, UNN reports.

Over the last day, 181 combat engagements were registered. The situation was most intense in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors - reported the General Staff.

According to the updated information, yesterday the Russians launched one missile and 86 air strikes at the positions of Ukrainian units and localities, dropping 121 combat vehicles. In addition, they fired over 4,500 rounds of fire, 125 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces, as indicated, carried out 15 strikes on areas where enemy personnel and weapons were concentrated. In addition, a command center and four air defense facilities were hit.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, seven firefights took place near Starytsia and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, 15 engagements took place. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Sinkivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova and Andriivka.

There were 17 combat engagements in the Lyman sector. The enemy attacked near Druzhelyubivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Cherneshchyna and Novosadove.

In the Siversky sector, 10 battles took place. Our troops stopped all enemy attempts to break through the defense in the areas of Verkhnekamianske, Vyymka and Spirne.

There were 14 firefights in the Kramatorsk sector. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assault operations near Chasovyi Yar, Predtechyno, Ivanivske, Bila Hora, Ivanopillia and Klishchiyivka.

In the Toretsk sector, there were 16 attacks, particularly in the areas of Toretsk, Leonidivka and Nelipivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 51 enemy assault attacks in the areas of Sukha Balka, Panteleimonivka, Zelene Pole, Vozdvyzhenka, Novotroyitske, Hrodivka, Myroliubivka, Novohrodivka, Mykhailivka and Selydove. The highest concentration of attacks was near Novohrodivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces stopped 36 enemy attacks near Lysivka, Ukrayinka, Halytsynivka, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka.

In the Vremivsky sector, Russian invaders conducted 11 offensives near Vodiane, Kostiantynivka and Vuhledar.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attack near Robotyne.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the occupants were also defeated, having attacked the defensive lines of our units three times.

In the Hulyaypilsky sector, the situation has not changed much.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya sectors.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts mortar and artillery shelling of settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire combat line.

Plus 1170 occupants and 7 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses