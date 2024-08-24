General Staff: 119 combat engagements in the frontline, the hottest spot in the Pokrovsk sector

Over the past day, 119 combat engagements took place on the frontline in Ukraine, and the situation in the Pokrovsk sector remains the hottest. There were 45 battles recorded in the vicinity of seven settlements, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

Russian troops launched two strikes on Ukrainian territory, firing 10 missiles. The enemy also carried out 71 air strikes, dropping 95 guided aerial bombs, and used 506 kamikaze drones to attack. In addition, more than 3,100 attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements were recorded.

Operational situation at the front:

Pokrovske direction: The most intense hostilities were recorded in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Hrodivka, Myroliubivka, Novohrodivka, Kalynove and Ptyche. Ukrainian troops repelled 41 attacks, 4 more battles are ongoing. Over the last day, 288 occupants were neutralized, 121 of them were killed. Several pieces of Russian equipment were also destroyed, including an infantry fighting vehicle, a self-propelled artillery system and a mortar.

Kharkiv sector: Two firefights near Hlyboke and Vovchansk. One firefight is ongoing.

Kupyansk sector: The enemy made 10 attacks near Sinkivka, Novoselivka and Stelmakhivka. Nine engagements ended, one battle is ongoing.

Liman sector: 11 firefights were registered near Druzhelyubivka, Makiivka, Novosadove and Dibrova. Two attacks are ongoing.

Siverskyi direction: Four assaults in the area of Vyymka and Spirne, three of which were repelled, one continues.

Kramatorsk direction: There were 16 engagements near Hryhorivka, Kalynivka, Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky. Three of them are ongoing.

Toretsk sector: Nine clashes near Diliyivka, Nelipivka and Toretsk, one battle is ongoing.

Kurakhove direction: The enemy attacked Ukrainian Armed Forces positions 15 times, 11 combat engagements ended, 4 are ongoing.

Vremivsk direction: The enemy carried out three unsuccessful offensives towards Vuhledar, Vodiane and Katerynivka.

Orikhivsk direction: Unsuccessful attacks on the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive lines near Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka.

On other frontlines, the situation remains unchanged.

General Staff: 144 combat engagements on the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector, operation in Kursk region continues