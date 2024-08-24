General Staff: 119 combat engagements in the frontline, the hottest spot in the Pokrovsk sector

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 19842 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132872 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 138262 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 228184 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168190 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161985 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146843 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214351 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112818 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201127 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

General Staff: 119 combat engagements in the frontline, the hottest spot in the Pokrovsk sector

General Staff: 119 combat engagements in the frontline, the hottest spot in the Pokrovsk sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 87324 views

There were 119 combat engagements over the last day, 45 of them in the Pokrovsk sector. Russia launched 2 missile strikes, 71 air strikes and used 506 kamikaze drones to attack Ukrainian positions.

Over the past day, 119 combat engagements took place on the frontline in Ukraine, and the situation in the Pokrovsk sector remains the hottest. There were 45 battles recorded in the vicinity of seven settlements, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports

Details

Russian troops launched two strikes on Ukrainian territory, firing 10 missiles. The enemy also carried out 71 air strikes, dropping 95 guided aerial bombs, and used 506 kamikaze drones to attack. In addition, more than 3,100 attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements were recorded.

Operational situation at the front:

  • Pokrovske direction: The most intense hostilities were recorded in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Hrodivka, Myroliubivka, Novohrodivka, Kalynove and Ptyche. Ukrainian troops repelled 41 attacks, 4 more battles are ongoing. Over the last day, 288 occupants were neutralized, 121 of them were killed. Several pieces of Russian equipment were also destroyed, including an infantry fighting vehicle, a self-propelled artillery system and a mortar.
  • Kharkiv sector: Two firefights near Hlyboke and Vovchansk. One firefight is ongoing.
  • Kupyansk sector: The enemy made 10 attacks near Sinkivka, Novoselivka and Stelmakhivka. Nine engagements ended, one battle is ongoing.
  • Liman sector: 11 firefights were registered near Druzhelyubivka, Makiivka, Novosadove and Dibrova. Two attacks are ongoing.
  • Siverskyi direction: Four assaults in the area of Vyymka and Spirne, three of which were repelled, one continues.
  • Kramatorsk direction: There were 16 engagements near Hryhorivka, Kalynivka, Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky. Three of them are ongoing.
  • Toretsk sector: Nine clashes near Diliyivka, Nelipivka and Toretsk, one battle is ongoing.
  • Kurakhove direction: The enemy attacked Ukrainian Armed Forces positions 15 times, 11 combat engagements ended, 4 are ongoing.
  • Vremivsk direction: The enemy carried out three unsuccessful offensives towards Vuhledar, Vodiane and Katerynivka.
  • Orikhivsk direction: Unsuccessful attacks on the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive lines near Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka.

On other frontlines, the situation remains unchanged.

General Staff: 144 combat engagements on the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector, operation in Kursk region continues23.08.24, 09:19 • 27191 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War

