Gagarina, Shaman and Okhlobystin: who else among the Russians was included in the new EU sanctions lists

The 14th package of sanctions includes 116 individuals and legal entities of Russia. In addition to Russian officials and also military personnel who take part in the aggression against Ukraine, the list includes, in particular, Russian propagandists - singers Shaman and Polina Gagarina and actor Ivan Okhlobystin. this is reported by UNN.

the decision of the Council of the European Union states that 69 persons and 47 organizations responsible for actions that undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine should be added to the list of persons, organizations and bodies subject to restrictive measures.

As head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak noted , many propagandists were included in the 14th package of EU sanctions. according to him, the McFaul-Fair Group analyzed them in detail and offered them to our partners, because propagandists are responsible for Russia's crimes. It also includes individual relatives of politicians, politicians themselves, companies, and others.

the list includes:

Singer Shaman (Yaroslav Dronov);

Singer Polina Gagarina;



Actor Ivan Okhlobystin;



Арама Габрелянова, редактор журналу NewsMedia (Life, Mash, Shot);



Commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy Admiral Alexander Moiseev;



hired Kadyrov (Ramzan Kadyrov's mother);



Moscow City Duma deputy Maria Kiseleva (former host of the show "weak link");



Igor Altushkin (founder of the Russian Copper Company);



Dmitry Mezentsev (state secretary of the Union State);



Taimuraz Bolloev (president of the Baltika Brewing Company);



Alexey Goreslavsky (chairman of the autonomous non-profit organization "Institute for internet development");



Billionaire Roman Trotsenko;



Head Of Rosmain Vadim Yakovenko;



Artek International Children's Center;



Sovcomflot;



Ural Airlines;



Kadyrov Public Foundation;



Belarusian Youth Union.



