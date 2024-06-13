G7 agreed to provide Ukraine with about $50 billion by the end of the year - European Commission President

The G7 has agreed to provide Ukraine with about $50 billion by the end of the year. This was reported by the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in the social network X, UNN informs.

"The G7 has agreed to provide Ukraine with loans worth about $50 billion by the end of the year. We will use the excess profits from Russia's sovereign assets to repay them. This is based on the actions of the EU, where we are already channeling these excess profits to Ukraine's defense and reconstruction," the European Commissioner said.

As reported by UNN, G7 unblocks $50 billion of Russian assets to help Ukraine.