Funds of a number of online casinos worth more than UAH 2.9 billion were seized- GBR

The state Bureau of Investigation has seized funds from a number of online casinos directly linked to representatives of the aggressor state for more than UAH 2.9 billion. statements regarding their unblocking do not correspond to reality. About it UNN reports with reference to the state Bureau of Investigation.

Employees of the state Bureau of investigation, based on court decisions, seized the bank accounts of a number of online casinos directly connected with representatives of the aggressor state. The total amount of seized funds is more than UAH 2.9 billion - the message says.

It is reported that the issue of transferring the seized funds to the National Agency of Ukraine for identification, search and management of assets obtained from corruption and other crimes is currently being resolved for the implementation of measures to manage them.

At the same time, a number of mass media outlets spread the news yesterday about the alleged removal of arrests from the accounts of one of the above-mentioned online casino entities. We inform you that the investigating judge canceled the arrest in terms of granting permission "exclusively for paying taxes and fees and other mandatory payments to the budget, as well as performing expenditure operations for the payment of wages." - explained in the state Bureau of Investigation.

The state Bureau of Investigation urges to use official information and not to spread false information.

Within the framework of open criminal proceedings, the illegal mechanism of activity on the territory of Ukraine of a number of business entities that have received a license to organize and conduct casino gambling on the Internet has been documented. In particular, their ties with representatives of the aggressor state and Russian capital, as well as a number of sanctions entities, were confirmed - the message says.

It is noted that their activities were facilitated by individual employees of law enforcement agencies and subjects of supervision. As well as representatives of banking and payment institutions that provided suspicious transactions using controlled financial instruments.

The Cabinet of Ministers imposed restrictions on the operation of online casinos in Ukraine: what is at stake

The bureau conducts this investigation within the framework of the relevant criminal proceedings under Part 4 of Article 110-2 (financing of actions committed for the purpose of forcibly changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing state power, changing the borders of the territory or state border of Ukraine), Part 2 of Article 209 (legalization (laundering) of property obtained by criminal means), Part 2 of Article 255 (creation, management of a criminal community or criminal organization, as well as participation in it) and Part 1 of Article. 365-3 (inaction of a law enforcement officer regarding illegal activities related to the organization or conduct of gambling, lotteries) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Financial Monitoring Blocks VBet and Pin-UP Accounts for Over UAH 2.8 Bln: What is Known