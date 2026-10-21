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Fuel prices at gas stations hit record highs again: how much gasoline, diesel and autogas cost now

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

OKKO, WOG and Ukrnafta raised the price of autogas by UAH 1, while UPG raised it by 40 kopecks. Diesel and some gasoline grades also became more expensive.

Fuel prices at gas stations hit record highs again: how much gasoline, diesel and autogas cost now

On Wednesday, October 21, several major filling-station chains once again revised fuel prices in Ukraine, with the most noticeable changes affecting autogas, reports UNN.

Details

At OKKO, WOG and "Ukrnafta" stations, the price of autogas increased by UAH 1 per liter. At UPG stations, the increase was smaller—40 kopecks per liter.

As of October 21, the highest autogas price among the aforementioned chains was recorded at SOCAR—UAH 54.40 per liter, while the lowest price was offered by "Ukrnafta"—UAH 50.90 per liter.

At the same time, OKKO and SOCAR increased prices for all types of diesel fuel by UAH 1 per liter.  In addition, UPG also raised prices for A-95, UPG 95 and UPG 100 gasoline. Each of these fuel types increased in price by UAH 1 per liter.

Fuel prices at filling stations as of October 21

OKKO

  • Pulls 100 gasoline: UAH 102.90;
    • Pulls 95 gasoline: UAH 95.90;
      • A-95 Euro gasoline: UAH 92.90;
        • Pulls diesel fuel: UAH 108.90 (+UAH 1);
          • Euro diesel fuel: UAH 105.90 (+UAH 1);
            • Gas: UAH 52.90 (+UAH 1).

              WOG

              • 100 gasoline: UAH 102.90;
                • 95 gasoline (Mustang): UAH 95.90;
                  • 95 Euro gasoline: UAH 92.90;
                    • Mustang diesel fuel: UAH 107.50;
                      • Euro-5 diesel fuel: UAH 104.50;
                        • Gas: UAH 53.50 (+UAH 1).

                          SOCAR

                          • NANO 100 gasoline: UAH 104.00;
                            • NANO 95 gasoline: UAH 97.90;
                              • A-95 gasoline: UAH 94.90;
                                • NANO Extro diesel fuel: UAH 109.00 (+UAH 1);
                                  • NANO diesel fuel: UAH 106.00 (+UAH 1);
                                    • Gas: UAH 54.40.

                                      "Ukrnafta"

                                      • 95 gasoline (Energy): UAH 91.90;
                                        • A-95 gasoline: UAH 88.90;
                                          • A-92 gasoline: UAH 86.90;
                                            • Diesel fuel (Energy): UAH 101.90;
                                              • Diesel fuel: UAH 99.90;
                                                • Gas: UAH 50.90 (+UAH 1).

                                                  UPG

                                                  • UPG 100 gasoline: UAH 100.90 (+UAH 1);
                                                    • UPG 95 gasoline: UAH 92.90 (+UAH 1);
                                                      • A-95 gasoline: UAH 89.90 (+UAH 1);
                                                        • upgDIESEL diesel fuel: UAH 103.90;
                                                          • EURO DIESEL diesel fuel: UAH 101.90;
                                                            • Gas: UAH 51.90 (+40 kopecks).

                                                              Reminder

                                                              On September 17, "Ukrnafta" and SOCAR raised fuel prices twice. An expert allows for prices to rise to UAH 115–120, but does not forecast a shortage.

                                                              Alla Kiosak

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