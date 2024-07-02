From Paris to the front line: the story of a Ukrainian chef who went to defend the country from the first days of the war

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 32155 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 37647 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 63398 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 156580 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 204074 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 126787 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 358198 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 179299 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148324 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197281 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 20652 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 32632 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 39215 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 43409 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 26667 views
From Paris to the front line: the story of a Ukrainian chef who went to defend the country from the first days of the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22268 views

Veteran Yuriy Hrytsay, who fought in the Russian-Ukrainian war and was seriously wounded, found rehabilitation and reintegration into civilian life through the work and support of the MHP Next door program for veterans.

From Paris to the front line: the story of a Ukrainian chef who went to defend the country from the first days of the war

Rehabilitation and reintegration into society is a difficult path that veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian war go through when returning to civilian life. Work, the attitude of others, and special adaptive programs play an important role in recovery. Veteran Yuriy Hrytsai has been fighting since 2014, and in the spring of 2022 he took part in the battles for Luhansk region, during which he received several severe contusions. After a long rehabilitation, Yuriy felt the desire to return to work, and the MHP Poruch program for supporting military personnel, veterans and their families helped him adapt to a new place. Yuriy Hrytsay told Ukrayinska Pravda about how his work became an additional motivation that helped him to level his psychological state and overcome difficulties in his new place, as well as about his plans for the future, UNN reports.

Details

Yuriy started his career as a chef back in 2000.

"In 2000, I had a dream of making money and traveling abroad. I went to France, served a contract in the French Foreign Legion, saw the world, made some money and started learning the profession of a cook. But when the Maidan started, I returned to Ukraine. On March 1, 2014, I volunteered to defend Ukraine," he recalls.

The man witnessed a full-scale invasion in the French city of Bordeaux.

"I was improving my skills there. On February 24, at 6 am, my wife called me. She was crying and told me that there were explosions in Dnipro, that the airport was being "bombed". On February 25, I was already in Dnipro and volunteered for the Dnipro-1 battalion. I remember that when I was crossing the border, a State Border Guard Service officer burst into tears - one guy in a bus to enter Ukraine," says Yuriy.

In the battles for Luhansk region, the man received severe injuries and contusions.

"On April 16, I was evacuated because I was no longer a fighter in every sense of the word. During the war, I always had three things in my pocket: a cell phone, a military ID card, and a letter from my wife that she wrote to me when I was going to fight. And when I was evacuated with injuries, I took out my phone and saw that there was only 5% of the charge left. In the hospital in Lysychansk, I called my wife and told her that I was alive, but I never read the letter - it was worn out. My wife consoled me by saying that she would write me as many letters as she wanted, because the main thing was that I was alive," Yuriy recalls.

Doctors treated the soldier first in Dnipro and then in Kyiv. Yuriy underwent rehabilitation at Oleksandrivska Hospital in the capital. Over time, the man returned to civilian life and began a long path of rehabilitation. He was supported in this process by the MHP Poruch Veterans Reintegration and Rehabilitation Program.

"I have worked in different countries around the world - the Baltic States, Scandinavia, Saudi Arabia, France. I started my culinary career in France and will finish it at MHP. Everyone wants to go abroad, but I came here from there. I came to stability. I want to be here. I pay taxes, support the economy, and am on my native land. I want to be here. The company gives me an official competitive salary, and I do what I love," the man says.

Yuriy has been working at the MHP Culinary Center since the fall of 2023. As part of the MHP Next Door program, the veteran is supported in his treatment and rehabilitation, as well as psychological support. After winning, Yuriy dreams of buying a house and breeding quail. He plans to finish a motivational book.

"I am currently living in the moment and enjoying every minute. Yes, it is painful and scary when rockets are flying at civilian cities, but you have to live here and now," he adds.

"MHP Poruch"is a program of individual support and comprehensive support for military personnel, veterans, their families and those waiting for their loved ones to return from the war. The program is aimed at employees and residents of communities where MHP, an international food and agro-technology company, has production facilities. The program supports defenders and their families during service and after returning from the war: - humanitarian aid to military units, - medical examination, treatment and rehabilitation, - legal and psychological support, - social reintegration, - professional adaptation, - a free hotline available 24/7. The Center for Interaction with the Military and Veterans operates systematically, and its coordinators provide individualized support and comprehensive assistance to defenders and their families on a daily basis.  

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
