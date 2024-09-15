Shocking rape case: French women sympathise with Giselle Peliko

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in Marseille, Paris, and Nice amid a rape trial. Demonstrators were impressed by the “courage” of Giselle Peliko, whose husband is accused of drugging his wife with anxiolytics between 2011 and 2020 to allow dozens of men to rape her.

Demonstrations were held in France in support of Giselle Pelico and rape victims.

In 30 cities in France, thousands of women and men took to the streets to express support for the 72-year-old woman who was drugged and raped by dozens of men over the years. Pelico quickly became a national symbol in the fight against sexual violence.

71-year-old Dominique Pelicot is currently on trial in Avignon. He admitted that for years, without her knowledge, he had been abusing his now divorced wife Giselle with strangers.

Giselle Pelico detailed in court last week how she suffered from unexplained memory lapses and gynecological problems for years before she learned how her husband had abused her.

The fact that Giselle Pelico agreed to a public trial caused a broad wave of public support for victims of sexual violence and harassment.

