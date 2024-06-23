$41.340.03
Free Azovstal Defenders: striker of the Ukrainian national team Roman Yaremchuk supported the defenders of Mariupol

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32950 views

Forward of the Ukrainian national team Roman Yaremchuk, who scored the winning goal in the match against Slovakia, reminded the world about the captured defenders of Azovstal in Mariupol and called for their release.

Free Azovstal Defenders: striker of the Ukrainian national team Roman Yaremchuk supported the defenders of Mariupol

Forward of the Ukrainian national team Roman Yaremchuk, who yesterday brought the national team victory in the match with the Slovaks, reminded the world about The Defenders of Mariupol, who are still in captivity. This is reported by the Association of families of defenders of Azovstal, reports UNN.

Details

The author of the decisive goal against Slovakia, Roman Yaremchuk, reminded the world about the captured defenders of Mariupol. Association of families of defenders of Azovstal thanks Roman for participating in the struggle for freedom of heroes

- the message says.

Roman Yaremchuk posted a photo on his Instagram page calling for the release of Azovstal defenders, adding the corresponding hashtags: #freeazovstaldefenders, #freeazov.

recall

Thanks to goals from Mykola Shaparenko and Roman Yaremchuk, Ukraine won its first victory at Euro 2024, beating Slovakia 2-1 in the second round of the group stage.

Euro 2024: Ukraine defeated Slovakia 2-1

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarSports
