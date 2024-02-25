Fraudsters hacked the accounts of the Ombudsman's Office to defraud families of prisoners of war

Fraudsters hacked into the accounts of the Ombudsman's Office to offer families of prisoners of war to "include" their relatives in the lists in exchange for money.

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports .

Details

The criminals, trying to gain unlawful benefits, approach the families of prisoners of war and offer to "include" their loved ones in the exchange lists or even "speed up" the process of exchanging a particular serviceman for a monetary reward.

To achieve their goal, fraudsters use a variety of methods, including hacking into the social media accounts of government officials. Recently, the accounts of employees of the Ombudsman's Office were hacked. The attackers, posing as representatives of this body, sent "requests" to lend a certain amount of money to citizens who were in dialogue with the office regarding their appeals to the Secretariat of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights.

I would like to emphasize that the employees of our institution faithfully perform their duties under martial law and have never made any requests, including monetary ones, to the applicants - Dmytro Lubinets.

