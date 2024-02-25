Fraudsters hacked the accounts of the Ombudsman's Office to defraud families of prisoners of war

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 33349 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 125187 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 77630 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 291638 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 245450 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 195135 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 233204 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252053 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158126 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372242 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+17°
2.2m/s
46%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 93105 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 116479 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 83278 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 76205 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 55078 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 56918 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 125187 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 291638 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 218623 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 245450 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 22433 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 30322 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 30102 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 77525 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 84564 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Fraudsters hacked the accounts of the Ombudsman's Office to defraud families of prisoners of war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33044 views

Fraudsters hacked into the accounts of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights to fraudulently offer families of prisoners of war to include their relatives in the lists for exchange for money.

Fraudsters hacked the accounts of the Ombudsman's Office to defraud families of prisoners of war

Fraudsters hacked into the accounts of the Ombudsman's Office to offer families of prisoners of war to "include" their relatives in the lists in exchange for money.

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports .

Details

The criminals, trying to gain unlawful benefits, approach the families of prisoners of war and offer to "include" their loved ones in the exchange lists or even "speed up" the process of exchanging a particular serviceman for a monetary reward.

To achieve their goal, fraudsters use a variety of methods, including hacking into the social media accounts of government officials. Recently, the accounts of employees of the Ombudsman's Office were hacked. The attackers, posing as representatives of this body, sent "requests" to lend a certain amount of money to citizens who were in dialogue with the office regarding their appeals to the Secretariat of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights.

I would like to emphasize that the employees of our institution faithfully perform their duties under martial law and have never made any requests, including monetary ones, to the applicants

- Dmytro Lubinets.

Lubinets discusses the return of abducted Ukrainian children with the British Parliament2/24/24, 1:53 AM • 85449 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarCrimes and emergencies
Verkhovna Rada
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02