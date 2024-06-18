France plans to train 26 Ukrainian pilots in 2 years - media

The French Air Force has committed to training 26 pilots from Ukraine within two years. UNN reports this with reference to Le Monde.

Details

For several months now, several young Ukrainian pilots have been training in the hangars of an air base in southwestern France, the name of which is not being disclosed for security reasons.

The training program officially started in March.

As noted, there are no F-16s, the fighter jets that pilots are supposed to fly in Ukraine, but there are Alphajets. Thanks to Franco-Belgian cooperation, we managed to get several of these twin-engine aircraft. Their advantage is that they are equipped with a dashboard that mimics the F-16's.

According to the French Air Force, there are currently only ten Ukrainian pilots in the country. Some of them have never flown before, while others have experience flying the L-39 Albatros, a Czech-made training aircraft.

It is noted that France has committed to certifying the training of 26 Ukrainians within two years.

"We are waiting for the completion": Yevlash on F-16 pilot training