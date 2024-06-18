France plans to train 26 Ukrainian pilots in 2 years - media

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 11481 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 121529 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 125653 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 140266 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 200440 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 239952 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 148087 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370156 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182583 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149812 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
34%
The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 84793 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 118937 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 105666 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 21816 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 42219 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 121530 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 107101 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 125654 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 120303 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 140267 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 8026 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 10441 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 14725 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 16133 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 22764 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

France plans to train 26 Ukrainian pilots in 2 years - media

Kyiv • UNN

 35146 views

France plans to train 26 Ukrainian pilots over two years using Alphajets with simulated F-16 dashboards.

France plans to train 26 Ukrainian pilots in 2 years - media

The French Air Force has committed to training 26 pilots from Ukraine within two years. UNN reports this with reference to Le Monde.

Details

For several months now, several young Ukrainian pilots have been training  in the hangars of an air base in southwestern France, the name of which is not being disclosed for security reasons.

The training program officially started in March.

As noted, there are no F-16s, the fighter jets that pilots are supposed to fly in Ukraine, but there are Alphajets. Thanks to Franco-Belgian cooperation, we managed to get several of these twin-engine aircraft. Their advantage is that they are equipped with a dashboard that mimics the F-16's.

According to the French Air Force, there are currently only ten Ukrainian pilots in the country. Some of them have never flown before, while others have experience flying the L-39 Albatros, a Czech-made training aircraft.

It is noted that France has committed to certifying the training of 26 Ukrainians within two years.

"We are waiting for the completion": Yevlash on F-16 pilot training17.06.24, 13:58 • 20601 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarNews of the World
France
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon
