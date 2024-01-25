France on Russia's statements on the Il-76 crash: Russia has accustomed us to lying

France has called for caution about Russia's version of the crash of the IL-76 military transport plane on January 24, UNN reports, citing The Telegraph.

Details

Deputy spokesman for the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs Christophe Lemoine told reporters: "Russia has accustomed us to lying on these matters."

Context

On January 24, an Il-76 military transport plane crashed near Belgorod in Russia. Following the statements of the Russian Federation, the GUR said that they could assume "any scenario, including a deliberate provocation, as well as the use of Ukrainian prisoners of war as human shields for the transportation of BC and weapons for missile systems that destroy Ukrainian cities.

