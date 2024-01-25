ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
France on Russia's statements on the Il-76 crash: Russia has accustomed us to lying

Kyiv  •  UNN

France expresses skepticism over Russia's claims of crash of IL-76 military transport plane on January 24

France has called for caution about Russia's version of the crash of the IL-76 military transport plane on January 24, UNN reports, citing The Telegraph.

Details

Deputy spokesman for the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs Christophe Lemoine told reporters: "Russia has accustomed us to lying on these matters."

Context

On January 24, an Il-76 military transport plane crashed near Belgorod in Russia. Following the statements of the Russian Federation, the GUR said that they could assume "any scenario, including a deliberate provocation, as well as the use of Ukrainian prisoners of war as human shields for the transportation of BC and weapons for missile systems that destroy Ukrainian cities.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World

