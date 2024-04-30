France, Germany, and Poland call on the EU to strengthen the fight against Russian propaganda

Germany, France and Poland have called for redoubling efforts to combat Russian disinformation. This was stated by the French Minister Delegate for Europe Jean-Noel Barrot on his page in X, reports UNN.

Details

Barro, German Deputy Minister for European Affairs Anna Luhrmann and Polish Minister for EU Relations Adam Szlapka issued a joint statement as representatives of the Weimar Triangle.

Russian interference, war in Ukraine, support for democracy: in the face of these challenges , Europe must be ambitious. France Germany and Poland unite to make their voices heard in the EU - the French minister said in a statement.

Representatives of the Weimar Triangle also suggested that this issue be included in the agenda of the General Affairs Council on May 21.

Bribed MEPs and disinformation: the EU exposes Medvedchuk's powerful influence network

Barreau said that the French agency Viginum, responsible for combating foreign digital interference, continued its investigation and found 31 new domain names created between March 20 and 26 that belong to the Portal Kombat network.

According to the minister, this information network is aimed at the audience of almost all EU member states.

Also that in the framework of international cooperation between several security services, including the Czech Information Security Service, the Polish Internal Security Agency conducted a series of searches, detentions and interrogations

These operations uncovered a Russian network that conducted disinformation and other influence operations through a portal called Voice of Europe, whose goal was to "weaken support for Ukraine and damage the EU's image - the ministers said.

Recall

The European Parliament has adopted a resolution calling for sanctions against Russian media and those responsible for spreading disinformation and propaganda in the EU as part of efforts to counter Russian interference in the upcoming EU elections.