France, Germany, and Poland call on the EU to strengthen the fight against Russian propaganda

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 91774 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109410 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152167 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156032 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252035 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174535 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165735 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148382 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226775 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39184 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73491 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 41560 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 34518 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67053 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252035 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226775 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212743 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238458 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225184 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 91767 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67035 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73471 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113267 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114152 views
France, Germany, and Poland call on the EU to strengthen the fight against Russian propaganda

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19993 views

France, Germany and Poland called for redoubling efforts to combat Russian disinformation and interference by exposing a Russian network that conducts influence operations on EU audiences to weaken support for Ukraine.

Germany, France and Poland have called for redoubling efforts to combat Russian disinformation. This was stated by the French Minister Delegate for Europe Jean-Noel Barrot on his page in X, reports UNN.

Details

Barro, German Deputy Minister for European Affairs Anna Luhrmann and Polish Minister for EU Relations Adam Szlapka issued a joint statement as representatives of the Weimar Triangle. 

Russian interference, war in Ukraine, support for democracy: in the face of these challenges , Europe must be ambitious. France Germany and Poland unite to make their voices heard in the EU  

- the French minister said in a statement. 

Representatives of the Weimar Triangle also suggested that this issue be included in the agenda of the General Affairs Council on May 21.

Bribed MEPs and disinformation: the EU exposes Medvedchuk's powerful influence network31.03.24, 13:08 • 103995 views

Barreau said that the French agency Viginum, responsible for combating foreign digital interference, continued its investigation and found 31 new domain names created between March 20 and 26 that belong to the Portal Kombat network.

According to the minister, this information network is aimed at the audience of almost all EU member states.

Also that in the framework of international cooperation between several security services, including the Czech Information Security Service, the Polish Internal Security Agency conducted a series of searches, detentions and interrogations

These operations uncovered a Russian network that conducted disinformation and other influence operations through a portal called Voice of Europe, whose goal was to "weaken support for Ukraine and damage the EU's image

- the ministers said.

Recall

The European Parliament has adopted a resolution calling for sanctions against Russian media and those responsible for spreading disinformation and propaganda in the EU as part of efforts to counter Russian interference in the upcoming EU elections.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World

