Four judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal are suspended for another two months from administering justice

The High Council of Justice has extended the suspension of four judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal suspected of taking a $35,000 bribe until March 25. UNN reports this with reference to the SAPO.

"On January 25, 2024, the High Council of Justice, at the request of the head of the SAPO, extended the term of temporary suspension from the administration of justice in connection with the prosecution of four judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal suspected of receiving an undue benefit of $35 thousand. The judges were fined USD 35,000 for making a decision to cancel the seizure of property," the statement said.

Thus, the suspension was extended until March 25, 2024.

Addendum

In December, the High Council of Justice suspended all four judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal suspected of taking a $35,000 bribe.

Four judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal, who were caught taking a bribe to lift the seizure of a private company's property, have been served with a notice of suspicion.

These are Yuriy Slyva, Viktor Hlynyanyi, Ihor Palenyk and Viacheslav Dziubin.