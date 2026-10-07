Four children killed in Russian strike on high-rise building in Pryluky, death toll continues to rise

Four children are among those killed as a result of the Russian strike on Pryluky, with the death toll already rising to 13. The search for people under the rubble of the multi-story building destroyed in the attack is continuing. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Chernihiv region on October 7, UNN writes.

As of 12:45 p.m., the death toll had risen to 13, including four children - police reported.

According to the police, "the number of injured has risen to 50, including 7 children."

"Work to search for people under the rubble of the multi-story building is ongoing," the statement said.

"Russian army "gave" Putin "gift" of destroying residential building in Pryluky," attacked energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy on Russia's shelling

Russia continued attacking the region later on October 7.