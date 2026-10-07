Four children killed in Russian strike on high-rise building in Pryluky, death toll continues to rise

$44.950.1150.640.16
ukenru
10:00 AM • 12634 views
Could help in pharmaceuticals: the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded for discoveries related to homochiralityPhoto
09:29 AM • 14205 views
For drones and missiles: Ukraine received another €1.2 billion from the EU
07:55 AM • 15929 views
"Just Ukrainian responses to all Russian strikes" — Zelenskyy reported strikes on targets in Russia and the Black SeaVideo
07:40 AM • 15893 views
"Russian army "gave" Putin "gift" of destroying residential building in Pryluky," attacked energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy on Russia's shellingPhoto
06:18 AM • 18037 views
5 ballistic and 39 cruise missiles neutralized during Russia's massive attack - details from Air Force
05:53 AM • 12063 views
"The saddest day in career": Messi played his final match for ArgentinaVideo
October 7, 03:30 AM • 25340 views
A nighttime attack on Kyiv claimed the lives of two people in the Darnytskyi district
October 7, 01:53 AM • 24796 views
Ronaldo revealed the reason for leaving Portugal's training camp
October 7, 12:26 AM • 23711 views
Russia is attacking Kyiv with ballistic missiles
October 6, 09:20 PM • 25765 views
On Wednesday, EU ambassadors will approve the largest package of sanctions against Russia since 2022 - Reuters
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+20°
2.8m/s
47%
750mm
Popular news
Missile attack on Kyiv: four districts of the capital hitOctober 7, 01:28 AM • 23339 views
What is celebrated on October 7 in Ukraine and around the worldOctober 7, 02:58 AM • 13080 views
Saoirse Ronan responded to rumors about her husband playing the new James Bond07:09 AM • 18298 views
In Pryluky, a Russian missile strike on a high-rise apartment building claimed the lives of 5 people, with many injuredPhotoVideo07:16 AM • 14673 views
Steven Spielberg will lead work on the new "Transformers" film08:16 AM • 12621 views
Publications
Fallen fighter pilot Marat Mambetov is a Hero of Ukraine: what is known about the commander of the "Ghosts of Kyiv"PhotoOctober 6, 04:54 PM • 47925 views
The Frankfurt Book Fair will open in Germany on October 7 — Ukraine will be represented by 44 publishersOctober 6, 01:38 PM • 51138 views
Aircraft Leasing and International Agreements: The BEB’s New Interpretation Threatens the Industry
Exclusive
October 6, 01:03 PM • 44788 views
The most players are from Spain — 25 nominees for the Golden Boy award have been announcedPhotoOctober 5, 06:57 PM • 97141 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive the Varkhan robotic system — technical specifications and battlefield strengthsOctober 5, 04:18 PM • 94046 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Europe
Poltava Oblast
Kremenchuk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Wladimir Klitschko asks for an investigation into the possible disappearance of Hayden Panettiere’s jewelry08:59 AM • 11750 views
Steven Spielberg will lead work on the new "Transformers" film08:16 AM • 12698 views
Saoirse Ronan responded to rumors about her husband playing the new James Bond07:09 AM • 18376 views
Secret fee and nearly $18 million from the budget: in Georgia, they tried to calculate the cost of Kanye West’s concertOctober 6, 05:34 PM • 29254 views
"As if I had lost the ability to formulate words" — Nobel laureate in medicine Deisseroth recounted how he learned of his victoryOctober 6, 04:20 PM • 28292 views
Actual
P-800 Oniks
Film
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Four children killed in Russian strike on high-rise building in Pryluky, death toll continues to rise

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5888 views

The number of people killed in the Russian strike in Pryluky has risen to 13, including four children. Fifty people were injured, and searches continue under the rubble.

Four children killed in Russian strike on high-rise building in Pryluky, death toll continues to rise

Four children are among those killed as a result of the Russian strike on Pryluky, with the death toll already rising to 13. The search for people under the rubble of the multi-story building destroyed in the attack is continuing. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Chernihiv region on October 7, UNN writes.

As of 12:45 p.m., the death toll had risen to 13, including four children

- police reported.

According to the police, "the number of injured has risen to 50, including 7 children."

"Work to search for people under the rubble of the multi-story building is ongoing," the statement said.

"Russian army "gave" Putin "gift" of destroying residential building in Pryluky," attacked energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy on Russia's shelling07.10.26, 10:40 • 15860 views

Russia continued attacking the region later on October 7.

Chernihiv was attacked with cruise missiles. Impacts were recorded at a warehouse facility. (...) The missile strikes caused a fire in a three-story administrative building. According to emergency services, there were no casualties

- wrote Chernihiv MVA Head Dmytro Bryzhynskyi on social media after noon on October 7.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Explosions
War in Ukraine
Ukraine