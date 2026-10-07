Four children killed in Russian strike on high-rise building in Pryluky, death toll continues to rise
Kyiv • UNN
The number of people killed in the Russian strike in Pryluky has risen to 13, including four children. Fifty people were injured, and searches continue under the rubble.
Four children are among those killed as a result of the Russian strike on Pryluky, with the death toll already rising to 13. The search for people under the rubble of the multi-story building destroyed in the attack is continuing. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Chernihiv region on October 7, UNN writes.
As of 12:45 p.m., the death toll had risen to 13, including four children
According to the police, "the number of injured has risen to 50, including 7 children."
"Work to search for people under the rubble of the multi-story building is ongoing," the statement said.
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Russia continued attacking the region later on October 7.
Chernihiv was attacked with cruise missiles. Impacts were recorded at a warehouse facility. (...) The missile strikes caused a fire in a three-story administrative building. According to emergency services, there were no casualties