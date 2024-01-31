Fortifications are being built in the Tauride sector

The construction of fortifications and engineering barriers continues in the operational area of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation Center. UNN reports this with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

As noted, engineering units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Support Forces Command are arranging defense lines in the Tauride sector.

They include anti-tank ditches, trenches, engineering and minefields.

The defense forces in the Tavriya sector destroyed 453 occupants and 68 pieces of military equipment yesterday. In addition, 226 enemy UAVs of various types were destroyed.