Former Yukos top executive found dead in Russia: according to preliminary information, he fell out of a window
Kyiv • UNN
Mikhail Rogachev, a former Yukos top executive, is found dead near his home in Moscow. According to preliminary information, he fell out of a window, leaving a suicide note and a text message to his sister.
Mikhail Rogachev, former vice president of Yukos EP, has died in Moscow. Before his death, he left a note and sent his last text message to his sister.
UNN writes with reference to the Russian media.
Mikhail Rogachev, Yukos EP's former vice president for corporate management, is found dead in Moscow: his body was found near the house where he lived by a man who was out for a walk with his dog.
The Russian media claim that Rogachev suffered from advanced cancer. One of the versions of his death is that he committed suicide amid severe pain.
Before his death, the former Yukos vice-president reportedly sent an SMS message to his sister, in which he ‘asked her to write to his wife Yelena, as he was in a bad state and was not thinking straight’.
Recall
Another top manager dies in russia: vice president of lukoil dies at 53.
The so-called head of the Molochne village village died in the occupied Crimea .
British PM: Hamas leader's death could stop fighting in Gaza20.10.24, 07:35 • 22874 views