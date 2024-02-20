The former Russian governor of annexed Sevastopol Dmitry Ovsyannikov, who was arrested in London on suspicion of violating sanctions laws, turned out to have British citizenship. This was reported by journalists of the Russian service of the BBC, reports UNN.

At the hearing it became known that Ovsyannikov is not only a citizen of Russia, but also of Great Britain and Russia - under the terms of bail, his British and Russian passport remain with the law enforcers, and Ovsyannikov himself must observe curfew from 21:00 to 05:00, staying at home with an electronic bracelet. Every day he is obliged to check in with the police. - Air Force correspondent Grigor Atanesian reported.

Details

How and when Ovsyannikov obtained British citizenship is not reported.

According to the British press, Ovsyannikov is the first person in the country's history to be charged with violating sanctions against russia.

According to media reports, Ovsyannikov is accused of violating the sanctions regime and money laundering. The case against the Russian former official was initiated by the British National Crime Agency (NCA).

Ovsyannikov's next trial will take place in March 2025. For now, he is obliged to wear an electronic bracelet and observe curfew.

Reference

According to the russian air force service, Ovsyannikov was born in russia and has served in various positions in the russian government. Among his most recent positions was deputy minister of industry and trade, a post he held before and after working in occupied Crimea.

For his work in the bodies of the Ukrainian peninsula annexed by Russia, he was sanctioned by the EU, the United States, Britain and other countries. In 2022, Ovsyannikov managed to get the European sanctions lifted through the court, but remained on the British sanctions list.

Recall

Earlier, the Russian media, citing a judge at the Royal Courts of Justice in London's Sutherick district, reported that the former Russian governor of annexed Sevastopol, Dmitry Ovsyannikov, who was detained in the UK over suspicions of violating sanctions laws, was released on bail.