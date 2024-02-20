ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 91735 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109400 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152159 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156025 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252024 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174534 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165734 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148382 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226769 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39141 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73439 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 41489 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 34460 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66999 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252024 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226769 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212738 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238452 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225179 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 91696 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66985 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73409 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113266 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114151 views
Former Sevastopol Gauleiter Ovsyannikov arrested in London has a British passport

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31162 views

Dmitry Ovsyannikov, the former Russian governor of annexed Sevastopol, who was arrested in London on suspicion of violating sanctions laws against Russia, holds both British and Russian citizenship.

The former Russian governor of annexed Sevastopol Dmitry Ovsyannikov, who was arrested in London on suspicion of violating sanctions laws, turned out to have British citizenship. This was reported by journalists of the Russian service of the BBC, reports UNN.

At the hearing it became known that Ovsyannikov is not only a citizen of Russia, but also of Great Britain and Russia - under the terms of bail, his British and Russian passport remain with the law enforcers, and Ovsyannikov himself must observe curfew from 21:00 to 05:00, staying at home with an electronic bracelet. Every day he is obliged to check in with the police.

- Air Force correspondent Grigor Atanesian reported.

Details

How and when Ovsyannikov obtained British citizenship is not reported.

According to the British press, Ovsyannikov is the first person in the country's history to be charged with violating sanctions against russia.

According to media reports, Ovsyannikov is accused of violating the sanctions regime and money laundering. The case against the Russian former official was initiated by the British National Crime Agency (NCA).

Ovsyannikov's next trial will take place in March 2025. For now, he is obliged to wear an electronic bracelet and observe curfew.

Reference

According to the russian  air force service, Ovsyannikov was born in russia and has served in various positions in the russian government. Among his most recent positions was deputy minister of industry and trade, a post he held before and after working in occupied Crimea.

For his work in the bodies of the Ukrainian peninsula annexed by Russia, he was sanctioned by the EU, the United States, Britain and other countries. In 2022, Ovsyannikov managed to get the European sanctions lifted through the court, but remained on the British sanctions list.

Recall

Earlier, the Russian media, citing a judge at the Royal Courts of Justice in London's Sutherick district, reported that the former Russian governor of annexed Sevastopol, Dmitry Ovsyannikov, who was detained in the UK over suspicions of violating sanctions laws, was released on bail.

Tatiana Salganik

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising