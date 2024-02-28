$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Former official of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, caught on bribery, sentenced to 8 years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25469 views

The former head of a department of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine was sentenced to 8 years in prison for taking a bribe of USD 150,000.

Former official of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, caught on bribery, sentenced to 8 years in prison

The High Anti-Corruption Court has sentenced the head of a department at the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, who was caught taking bribes, to eight years in prison. UNN reports with reference to the SAPO press service.

The HACCU panel of judges announced the verdict against the former head of the department of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, who in August 2016 was caught receiving USD 150 thousand of undue benefit from an entrepreneur for the approval of the liquidation estate during the bankruptcy procedure

- the SAPO said in a statement.

After hearing the arguments of the parties, the court agreed with the position of the SAPO prosecutor and found the official guilty of committing a crime under Part 4 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (bribery in a particularly large amount - ed.).

She was sentenced to 8 years in prison, with the inability to hold positions in state bodies for 3 years and confiscation of part of her property. It is a land plot of 0.12 hectares located in Borodyansky district of Kyiv region and a Mitsubishi Outlander car, the SAPO said. 

The verdict of the High Anti-Corruption Court comes into force thirty days after its announcement, unless it is appealed to the HACC Appeals Chamber.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
