Former "Epicenters" in occupied Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk regions ceded to Korolevska's entourage - media

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Former "Epicenters" in occupied Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk regions ceded to Korolevska's entourage - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33593 views

The business partner of former MP Natalia Korolevska, Oleksandr Yakubovsky, is a co-owner of Russian companies operating in the former Epicenter hypermarkets in occupied Luhansk and Melitopol, which indicates her ties to business in the Russian-occupied territories.

Former "Epicenters" in occupied Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk regions ceded to Korolevska's entourage - media

The co-owner of Russian companies that trade in the former Epicenter hypermarkets in occupied Luhansk and Melitopol is Oleksandr Yakubovsky, a business partner of the brother of Natalia Korolevska, a former MP from the OPFL. At the same time, Yakubovsky is also a co-founder of a Ukrainian company associated with the politician. The former MP's ties to business in the occupation and her visits to Moscow are described in the investigation by Schemes (a project of Radio Liberty), UNN reports.

The journalists found out that after the full-scale invasion, the Russian company Stroycenter LLC has been operating in the former Epicenter in Luhansk. Skhemy found this information in the open register of legal entities of the Russian Federation, which included information from the closed registers of the LPR group. This happened after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees on the "accession" of the partially occupied regions of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk, and Luhansk oblasts to Russia at the end of September 2022. The fact that it is this Russian company that is trading in the former Luhansk Epicenter is also evidenced by the cash receipts that the journalists received: they contain the tax number and the name of the aforementioned Stroycenter LLC.

Oleksandr Yakubovsky is the director of Stroycentr and its co-owner (he owns a 45% stake through Universal-Yug LLC). In the same way, he owns shares in Stroycentr-Zaporizhzhia, which is registered at the Epicenter address in occupied Melitopol.

In 2022, Oleksandr Yakubovsky, together with the Russian military, tried to take control of Epicenters in the then-occupied Kherson. "Suspilne reportedthat the occupiers held employees hostage and said that the trade would continue under Russian leadership.

  As journalists have found out, Yakubovsky has long-standing ties to former MP Natalia Korolevska from the OPFL. Together with her associate Oleh Pogodin, Yakubovsky co-owns the Ukrainian company Intertrade, and together with the ex-MP's brother Konstantin Korolevsky, he owns the Russian company UBS LLC, registered in the Russian-annexed Crimea.  

The journalists of "Schemes" called Oleksandr Yakubovsky and asked him to comment on the facts revealed in the investigation. In response, he said: "I do not understand who occupies Luhansk region. By the Russians? This is unreliable information". After that, he hung up and did not answer further calls.

The PR department of the Epicenter chain reported: "Epicenter K LLC does not control the activities in the shopping centers located in Luhansk (since 2014) and Melitopol (since 2022, after the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation troops into the territory of Ukraine and the occupation of the city). We do not know who is operating in these shopping centers after losing control over them.

"Schemes has not yet managed to get a comment from Natalia Korolevska.

Add

The powers of MPs Natalia Korolevska and her husband Yuriy Solod were terminated by the Verkhovna Rada in February 2023. In the same month, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office notified Korolevska of suspicion of entering false information in her 2020 electronic declaration. Earlier, the fact that Nataliia Korolevska owns real estate in Moscow region, which she has never declared, was mentioned in the investigation by Skhemy .

According to a source in law enforcement, Korolevska left Ukraine in April 2022. In February 2023, she was put on the wanted list. And at the end of the same year, the NABU updated the suspicion against the former MP: detectives found that the amount of her undeclared property exceeded UAH 13 million.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
