Former “dnr” policeman detained for helping racists attack Toretsk

SBU CI detained another FSB informant in Donetsk region. The offender was passing locations of Ukrainian troops defending Toretsk to the occupiers. This was reported by the SBU press service, UNN reports .

The enemy accomplice is a former employee of the local unit of the disbanded police force, who was waiting for the community to be captured. To help the Nazis break through to the city, the suspect walked around the village, where he secretly recorded the location of the Armed Forces' strongholds and fortifications, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that he tried to establish the coordinates of the headquarters and combat positions of Ukrainian artillery, which keeps under fire control the assault groups of the occupiers in the Toretsk direction. The suspect sent the information to a Telegram bot administered by FSB representatives.

The informant also passed the information to his old acquaintance, an "employee of the People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic" who works for the Russian special service.

The SBU detained the offender during counter-sabotage operations in a frontline city. The SBU seized a cell phone used by the offender to communicate with the occupiers.

Based on the evidence obtained, SBU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the movement, movement or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine).

The offender is currently in custody. The investigation is ongoing. The suspect faces up to 12 years in prison.

