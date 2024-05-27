Former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court has his electronic bracelet removed - source

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court has his electronic bracelet removed - source

Kyiv

 • 17120 views

The former head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Knyazev, was removed from his electronic bracelet due to health problems.

Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Vsevolod Knyazev has had his electronic bracelet removed due to health problems, a source told UNN.

Details

An interlocutor of UNN reported that the electronic bracelet was removed from the former head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Knyazev. The reason was health problems.

Recall

On May 15, 2023, Vsevolod Knyazev was detained for bribes totaling $2.7 million. The bribe was intended to facilitate the resolution of a case before the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court.

On May 16 of the same year, the Supreme Court expressed no confidence and terminated the powers of Vsevolod Kniazev as the Supreme Court President. This decision was supported by 140 members of the Supreme Court.

On May 18 of the same year, the High Council of Justice authorized Knyazev's arrest.

On the same day, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed on him a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention with an alternative of UAH 107 million bail.

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies

