Former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court has his electronic bracelet removed - source

Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Vsevolod Knyazev has had his electronic bracelet removed due to health problems, a source told UNN.

Details

An interlocutor of UNN reported that the electronic bracelet was removed from the former head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Knyazev. The reason was health problems.

Recall

On May 15, 2023, Vsevolod Knyazev was detained for bribes totaling $2.7 million. The bribe was intended to facilitate the resolution of a case before the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court.

On May 16 of the same year, the Supreme Court expressed no confidence and terminated the powers of Vsevolod Kniazev as the Supreme Court President. This decision was supported by 140 members of the Supreme Court.

On May 18 of the same year, the High Council of Justice authorized Knyazev's arrest.

On the same day, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed on him a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention with an alternative of UAH 107 million bail.