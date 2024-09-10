Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and the Netherlands agreed to strengthen cooperation

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga had a telephone conversation with Dutch Foreign Minister Kaspar Veldkamp, and agreed to double joint efforts, UNN reports citing the Foreign Ministry.

"The Netherlands has shown strong leadership by supporting Ukraine in many areas, from military assistance to counter Russian aggression to advancing our path to EU membership.

I thanked my Dutch colleague Kaspar Veldkamp for this during our telephone conversation today. We agreed to redouble our joint efforts," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.

