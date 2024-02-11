Forecasters predict fog and ice in Kyiv during the day

According to the Ukrhydrometcenter, fog will be observed in Kyiv and the region, with visibility of 200-500 meters; ice will remain on the roads in some places, UNN reports.

Warning of dangerous meteorological phenomena in Kyiv region. Until the end of the day on February 11, at night and in the morning of February 12, fog, visibility 200-500 m. - the statement reads.

They also warn that weather conditions may lead to disruption of traffic on certain sections of roads and streets.

Drivers are advised to reduce their speed, keep their fog lights on along with their dipped headlights, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, and avoid sudden maneuvers on the road.

Drivers in Kyiv are being urged to be careful on icy roads as Kyivavtodor works to clear snow and treat access roads in what is expected to be a transition from sleet and rain to snow.

During a night attack, air defense forces eliminated all attack drones on the outskirts of Kyiv: no casualties or damage in the capital