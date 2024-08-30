Forecasters predict a drop in temperature in Ukraine from September 3

In Ukraine, a significant drop in temperature will begin on September 3. This was reported by weather forecaster Natalia Didenko, UNN reports.

"The temperature has been falling more noticeably since September 3," Didenko signed the temperature chart.

According to the chart, the temperature will drop to +23 degrees on September 3.

In addition, Didenko shared her forecast for the end of summer.

"August ends with hot and mostly dry weather. It will be the same this weekend. The air temperature in the daytime will be +30+34 degrees, except in the southern part, slightly lower, +27+30 degrees," the forecaster wrote.

According to her, rains are unlikely on August 31 and September 1, with only short-term thunderstorms in the southern part of the country.

In Kyiv, the end of August and the beginning of September will be very warm, even hot, +30+32 degrees, Didenko added.

Forecasters gave a forecast until the end of summer: where to expect heat and rain