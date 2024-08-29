Forecasters gave a forecast until the end of summer: where to expect heat and rain

Dry and hot weather with temperatures up to 33° is expected in Ukraine by the end of August, with short-term rains and thunderstorms possible in the south, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.

Details

According to weather forecasters, in the next three days, August 29-31, Ukraine will have no precipitation, with short-term rains and thunderstorms in the southern part only. Temperatures will be 16-23° at night, 28-33° during the day, and 24-29° today in the Carpathian region and most southern regions.

The wind is northeast, east, 5-10 m/s.

Weather in the capital region

No precipitation in the Kyiv region today. North-east wind, 5-10 m/s. Temperature at night 16-21°, during the day 28-33°; in Kyiv at night 18-20°, during the day 30-32°.