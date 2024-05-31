ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 69900 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138978 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144076 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 237954 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171439 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163451 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147772 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219104 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112942 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205717 views

March 1, 07:59 AM • 67008 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 109611 views
March 1, 10:44 AM • 49887 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 105334 views
12:32 PM • 47163 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 237954 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219104 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205717 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 231797 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 218998 views
05:32 PM • 5007 views
04:47 PM • 13683 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 105334 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 109611 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 158287 views
Forecasters gave a forecast for the last day of spring

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28258 views

On May 31, rainy weather with thunderstorms is expected in Ukraine, with air temperatures ranging from 11-16°C at night to 21-30°c per day, with the highest temperatures in the East and Southeast.

In Ukraine, on the last day of May, rainy weather is expected, the temperature will rise slightly and reach 30 degrees Celsius in some places, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported, UNN writes.

Details

According to weather forecasters, on May 31 in Ukraine, except for the southern part and Dnipropetrovsk region, short-term rains (at night in some places), thunderstorms in some places.

The wind is south-easterly, South, 5-10 M/s.

The temperature is 11-16° at night, 21-26° during the day, and up to 30°in the East and south-east of the country.

Weather in the metropolitan area

In the Kiev region, it is cloudy with clearings. Short-term rain, sometimes thunderstorms at night. The wind is south-easterly, 5-10 M/s. the temperature at night is 11-16°, in the afternoon 21-26°, in Kiev at night 13-15°, in the afternoon 22-24°.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyiv
ukraineUkraine

