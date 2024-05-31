Forecasters gave a forecast for the last day of spring

In Ukraine, on the last day of May, rainy weather is expected, the temperature will rise slightly and reach 30 degrees Celsius in some places, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported, UNN writes.

Details

According to weather forecasters, on May 31 in Ukraine, except for the southern part and Dnipropetrovsk region, short-term rains (at night in some places), thunderstorms in some places.

The wind is south-easterly, South, 5-10 M/s.

The temperature is 11-16° at night, 21-26° during the day, and up to 30°in the East and south-east of the country.

Weather in the metropolitan area

In the Kiev region, it is cloudy with clearings. Short-term rain, sometimes thunderstorms at night. The wind is south-easterly, 5-10 M/s. the temperature at night is 11-16°, in the afternoon 21-26°, in Kiev at night 13-15°, in the afternoon 22-24°.