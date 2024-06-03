Forced subordinates to build a private house: for the commander of the Regional Department of the forces of TRO "South" will ask for arrest

The prosecutor's office will insist on applying to the commander of the Regional Department of the Territorial Defense Forces "South", who is suspected of forcing subordinates to build him a private house, a preventive measure in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of 5 million UAH, UNN informs.

Today, when we talk about this criminal proceeding, I can say that now the investigation is at the stage of choosing a preventive measure for this high-ranking official. The prosecution will request detention with an alternative to bail in the amount of UAH 5 million - Sapyan said.

Law enforcement officers reported suspicion to the commander of the Regional Department of the Territorial Defense Forces "South", who forced subordinates to build him a private house.