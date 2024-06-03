Forced subordinates to build a private house: for the commander of the Regional Department of the forces of TRO "South" will ask for arrest
The prosecutor's office will insist on applying detention or bail in the amount of UAH 5 million as a preventive measure to the commander of the Regional Department of the Territorial Defense Forces "South", who is suspected of forcing his subordinates to build him a private house.
Today, when we talk about this criminal proceeding, I can say that now the investigation is at the stage of choosing a preventive measure for this high-ranking official. The prosecution will request detention with an alternative to bail in the amount of UAH 5 million
Law enforcement officers reported suspicion to the commander of the Regional Department of the Territorial Defense Forces "South", who forced subordinates to build him a private house.